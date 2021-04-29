Who is Smash Ultimate DLC fighter 10? Release date, leaks, more - Dexerto

With the final Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC fighter set to release by December 2021, the penultimate character should be revealed very soon. Here is everything we know about Challenger Pack 10 in Smash Ultimate.

It seems like almost any video game character in existence could end up being one of the final two DLC in Fighters Pass Volume 2, which makes narrowing the list of potential candidates down quite difficult.

That said, there have been some hints and teases from developers themselves that very well could suggest who we’ll see join Nintendo’s flagship fighter next.

So far, Nintendo themselves haven’t announced when the next DLC fighter will be revealed, but we do have some history to go off of that could even indicate who we’ll end up seeing next.

When will DLC fighter 10 be announced?

Nintendo has announced they will be attending E3 this year after the event was canceled in 2020. 2019 saw Nintendo reveal both Banjo-Kazooie and Hero from Dragon Quest. With E3 happening in June, this seems like the most likely place where the next DLC fighter will be announced.

According to Nintendo leaker SamusHunter2, Nintendo is planning on hosting some Smash tournaments at E3, which also implies that the company will have a fighter reveal planned.

Considering the fact it’s E3, we expect a monumental announcement and this is where the first of our potential candidates come into play.

Master Chief

The Xbox mascot has long been a bit of a wild card for Smash Ultimate. That said, with Nintendo and Microsoft being far more friendly with each other and the two working together to bring both Banjo and Steve to Smash, Master Chief doesn’t look out of place.

Phil Spencer has even placed a Nintendo Switch on his shelves in a couple of videos, which suggests something could be coming soon pertaining to a joint venture between Xbox and Nintendo.

Add in the fact that Xbox France even responded to fan inquiries, claiming Master Chief was “waiting for his invitation” and the Spartan’s chances may have never been higher.

Crash Bandicoot

The only other fighter who could make a huge splash at E3 is Crash, but the Ubisoft hero may have a few hurdles to jump through to join the fight.

As Dexerto has previously reported, a leaked document allegedly claimed that Ubisoft had a “five-year plan” for Crash that included having him appear in Smash come 2021.

Factor in that the deal to get Steve into Smash took at least five years and now it may just come down to if a decision was reached.

Phantasy Star fighter

A message board leak from back in January that correctly predicted numerous Nintendo titles also claimed to reveal the final two Smash DLC fighters.

The leaker claimed that “a fighter from Sega’s Phantasy Star series is planned, seemingly being PSO2’s Matoi.”

We have seen leaks correctly predict information before only to fall flat on the Smash front, so whether or not this ends up being real is completely up in the air. As is the case with the other fighter the leaker claimed was coming.

Ryu Hayabusa

Ninja Gaiden’s Ryu Hayabusa needs no introduction and has long been a very popular DLC fighter candidate, dating all the way back to the original Fighters Pass days.

The same leaker who claimed a Phantasy Star fighter would be coming also claims Ryu would be announced, but some recent comments from producer Fumihiko Yasuda may put Hayabusa in jeopardy.

For one, while he seems interested in Ryu joining Smash, saying his team was “waiting for his invite” in numerous interviews, he also seemed to deconfirm the DLC possibility.

“The truth is, there are no plans for his foray at this time, but if we were offered a place for him in the game, we would gladly consider it!” he said in a later interview with the Spanish site Nintenderos.

This last comment does seem like Ryu won’t be in Smash, but it’s not like producers or those in the know haven’t mislead audiences before.

In any case, with E3 fast approaching, it will be interesting to see who exactly we end up getting as the next DLC and if we end up getting two announced at the same time, just like in 2019.