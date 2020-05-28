What the new Nintendo Switch ports could mean for Smash Bros Ultimate

The Nintendo Switch has some major ports of previous gems coming its way, and some games that have come out in the last month. The question is: will any of them impact Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

Nintendo has used Smash Bros. as a conduit to promote its existing IPs and third-party games in the past. In fact, having a franchise release on a Nintendo console is seen as somewhat of a prerequisite for a character to become an existing fighter.

With an ARMS character being revealed and released sometime in June, and the next five characters for Fighters Pass Volume 2 unknown as of yet, it’s possible that some recently-released and upcoming ports factor in to Smash content in the form of a mini-event, Mii costumes, Spirits, or even fighters.

Advertisement

Of the upcoming ports, there’s three worth mentioning: BioShock: The Collection, Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles, and Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition.

Read More: What Doomguy and Sora would look like as Kirby in Smash Ultimate

BioShock Spirits with Big Daddies or even Elizabeth from Infinite seem like something very plausible for Smash. This wouldn’t be the first M-rated franchise to get a Spirit Event either as Resident Evil had one in the past.

Advertisement

Crystal Chronicles is a beloved GameCube title released in 2003, and ended a nine-year drought of Final Fantasy games on Nintendo systems. Given the game’s connection to Nintendo, and the fact that the series already has a playable fighter in the form of Cloud, this one could potentially get some form of content in Smash. Though a fighter sounds unlikely.

Read More: Smash Ultimate leak reveals ARMS fighter and potential release date

Xenoblade is the big one here, as Shulk is currently the only character from that series with fighter representation. While Smash is already filled to the brim with sword-wielders, it would be fun to see someone like Fiora as DLC.

Moving into ports that have been out for a few months, there’s Panzer Dragoon Remake, and Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition.

Advertisement

DMC needs no introduction as Dante has long been rumored to be a playable fighter in Smash at some point, but Panzer Dragoon is very interesting as the remake of the Sega Saturn rail shooter was a classic that not many people were able to play back in the day.

Read More: Smash ranked mode would make online play more interesting

With a remake of the sequel, Panzer Dragoon II Zwei still in development, this could be a nice addition to the game’s Spirits list, though how that will come to fruition is up in the air.

Hopefully, we’ll know more about Nintendo’s future plans for Smash sometime in June when the ARMS fighter is released and a new fighter is possibly revealed as well.