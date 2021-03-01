Twitch streamer uses Smash Ultimate to cleverly explain GameStop & WallStreetBets - Dexerto

Understanding the situation with GameStop, GME and WallStreetBets can be quite difficult, but luckily, a Twitch streamer has made the whole story very easy to grasp in the form of a Smash Ultimate video.

Smash Ultimate is probably best known for being the most ambitious crossover in the history of gaming, bringing in characters from all sorts of different eras, consoles and companies.

However, as a platform fighter, is can also make for a surprisingly useful storytelling tool and that’s exactly what DGunz did to showcase the Gamestop situation.

Basically, the Smash Ultimate story follows three main characters: a Hedge fund played by Wario, the WallStreetBets subreddit with Diddy Kong and the user ‘DeepF**kingValue’ who invested over $50K into GME, played by Donkey Kong.

The intro sees Wario shrink the two apes before grabbing Diddy Kong and beating him up. Eventually, DeepF**kingValue saves his friend and knocks Wario away, ending the first act.

In the second, Donkey Kong punches Wario with a fully-charged Neutral B before using the rocket ship item to illustrate the “to the moon” meme regarding GME stocks.

Finally, the third act just sees Donkey Kong and three other Diddy Kongs, all named ‘W’, ‘S’, and ‘B’ posing together – this is to represent the “apes together strong” meme from the Planet of the Apes movies.

The video itself received quite a lot of attention on Reddit with some users even giving DGunz awards for the creative video.

“This is actually better than most memes WSB has made in the last month,” one commenter replied.

“Thanks for combining two of my favorite things into one beautiful masterpiece,” another praised DGunz.

“You should have included Lucina spamming her ‘I cannot lose’ taunt. She could’ve represented all the obnoxious redditors who came away from the situation thinking that they were influential gods,” another remarked, referencing how the story didn’t end too well for some who lost a lot of money.

In any case, for anyone wanting to make sense of the whole thing, this simple Smash video seems to have really helped some folks. Give it a watch and enjoy the entertainment value.