Twitch chat played Smash Ultimate online and actually ended up winning

Ever since the days of Twitch Plays Pokemon, users on the streaming platform have found ways to have their chats control games through inputs. Now, chatters actually ended up winning games of Smash Ultimate against real opponents.

Letting Twitch chat control games by typing inputs isn’t anything new, but it’s always fun to see when chatters can complete games.

Normally, turn-based RPGs can be the easiest to beat because of the design of the game type, but that hasn’t stopped Twitch from taking on some tougher titles such as Dark Souls.

Amazing, the phenomenon has now spread to Smash Ultimate where pro player Fatality let his chat control the game and they somehow even ended up winning against a foe online.

Twitch chat wins Smash Ultimate match

One of the biggest issues with Smash online is how bad the lag can be. This has been critiqued by both fans and even other game designers, such as the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl devs.

Fatality took advantage of this by adding a lag button command that lets his chat lag the game both online and offline.

“If you type lag, it literally causes lag,” he explained before showing it off in action. “Oh yes!”

.@FatalityFalcon's Twitch chat just won an online game of Smash Ultimate… pic.twitter.com/0huRzAKWoG — FURIA USA 🇺🇸 (@FURIA_USA) February 3, 2022

During an online match against a Toon Link player, Fatality’s chat took the stock lead, and with their opponent already at a high percent, the lag kicked in, making the game nearly unplayable.

With the game lagging beyond belief, the Toon Link player decided to just jump off the stage, gifting Twitch chat the win. Something Fatality’s org, FURIA, celebrated on Twitter.

Losing to Twitch in Smash might be one of the most embarrassing losses of that player’s life, but at least it was lag-induced.

Still, a win is a win and that’s another W in Twitch chat’s cap. Not bad for the streaming hivemind.