Top 5 Sword & Shield Pokemon we'd love to see as Smash Ultimate fighters

With Pokemon's 25th anniversary just around the corner, it would be fitting for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to get another character added to its roster. Here is our list of the top five Sword & Shield monsters that would be perfect for the iconic fighting title.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate continues to be the biggest crossover project in the gaming industry's entire history, with its roster including characters from Final Fantasy 7 to Pokemon and Banjo & Kazooie.

On October 1, the Nintendo Switch release will reveal its next DLC fighter. Here is who we would like to see added to the fighting game in the future from Pokemon's eighth generation title Sword & Shield.

Pokemon we want added to Smash Ultimate as DLC

The Pokemon franchise entered its eighth generation with the release of Sword & Shield in 2019. The Nintendo Switch title introduced players to the Galar Region for the very first time.

New features such as Max Raid battles and Dynamaxing shook the game's formula up, as Trainers had to battle their opponents with Pokemon that have been transformed into towering giants.

While Smash already has eight characters representing the beloved Game Freak RPG, the series is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2021. Here are five Pokemon we'd like to see added as future DLC fighters.

Galar Pokemon Trainer (w/ starters)

If any Gen VIII Pokemon is going to be included in Smash Bros., a safe bet would be one of the starters – or their evolutions. Both Rillaboom and Cinderace have already become fan favorites, and the duo already has moves that would do well in a fighting game.

Even Inteleon could become versatile with his long-distance poking and sniping. Since multiple characters have become popular, they could even just do what they did with Pokemon Trainer and make a Galar Trainer fighter that has all three starters at their exposal.

Sword & Shield's Dynamaxing and G-Max forms would also make for the perfect Final Smash moves. Imagine a towering Cinderace kicking his massive fireball in Mario's face – it would be pretty epic, to say the least.

Legendaries Zacian & Zamazenta

Gen VIII Legendaries Zacian & Zamazenta have a long history with the region. Both mythical beasts combined to stop 'the darkest days' and save Galar from ultimate destruction.

Either one of these 'mon would be a great fit for Smash as they have dual forms. Equipping the Sword or Shield item transforms them into a powerful versions of themselves.

Smash has a history of characters being able to switch between different fighting styles, making the two perfect for the game.

Toxtricity

One of the most popular characters to arise this gen is Toxtricity. The Poison/Electric-type packs a deadly punch, and his voltage mohawk is the stuff of legends.

According to its Pokedex entry, the monster is described as having an "electrical organ on its chest. While generating electricity, it fills its surroundings with what sounds like the strumming of a bass guitar."

Its ridiculous punk aesthetic and attitude is a great match for a fighting game based on mascots duking it out. And if nothing else, who wouldn't want to use a move where he rips an epic riff of electricity across the stage.

Alcremie

One of the most popular characters in Smash is the adorable but deadly Jigglypuff. The little pink balloon 'mon is even heavily used in the competitive scene by esports pros like Juan 'Hungrybox' DeBiedma.

So it's about time that Smash gets another cute character that can absolutely destroy their opponents – and Alcremie is that monster. Introduced in Sword & Shield, the cute character's transformation into a gigantic cake could be turned into a move to poke players on higher grounds.

The dessert-looking creature also has nine forms and 63 different styles in the RPG, which is perfect for Ultimate's alternative outfits that each fighter has.

Dragapult

One of the early favorites in Gen VIII, Dragapult quickly became one of the go-to Pokemon in online competitive matches. The Ghost/Dragon-type absolutely cleans up in double battles with its moveset.

The creature houses two mini-sized Dreepy in its horns, and launches them out like missiles. This could be adapted for a ranged attack in Ultimate that would put pressure on opponents quick and stop them from re-entering the stage.

Its Ghost abilities also allows it float and move around swiftly. If adapted right, the popular Dragon could also become a favorite in the popular fighting game.