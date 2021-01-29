 ToeJam & Earl tease Smash Ultimate DLC with mock fighter invitation post - Dexerto
Logo
Smash

ToeJam & Earl tease Smash Ultimate DLC with mock fighter invitation post

Published: 29/Jan/2021 17:08

by Michael Gwilliam
Toejam & Earl Smash Ultimate DLC invitation
Nintendo

Share

It’s not uncommon to see developers push for their characters to be added to Super Smash Bros Ultimate, but there was something extra humorous about how Toejam & Earl did it in a Twitter post.

Toejam & Earl are two video game characters from the 90s franchise of the same name. Originally appearing on the Sega Genesis, the game quickly became a hit, spawning two official sequels: Panic on Funkotron and the Xbox-exclusive Mission to Earth. A fourth game, Back in the Groove, was released in 2019 following a Kickstarter campaign.

Given the series’ place in 90s gaming culture, it’s odd that it doesn’t have a place in Smash in any form yet, be it with a Spirit, Mii, Assist Trophy or item. That isn’t stopping the game’s developers from making a push for the duo to make their way to Ultimate, however.

In a January 28 tweet, the official Toejam & Earl Twitter account posted a picture of a Smash Ultimate invitation with the caption “OMG is this what I think it is?!” accompanied by the scream emoji.

In Smash, a common motif for new fighters is that they receive an invitation with the fighting game’s logo as a seal. This is to demonstrate that they’ve been selected to join the roster – something that is extremely sought after.

It also seems like the photo used Nintendo’s own real-life Smash invitations, which can be earned by members of MyNintendo for 400 Platinum Points.

Sadly, the invite ended up being a fake-out and a self-referential joke. As it turns out, inside the envelope was a letter addressed to the duo to discuss their vehicle’s extended warranty – hardly Smash-related in the slightest.

When asked by Walmart Canada (for some reason) if the letter was double-sided, the Toejam & Earl account simply replied: “The other side just had a clown emoji, I guess that means they think we’re really funny!”

This is hardly the first time a game’s social media accounts have addressed Smash in a joking way. After Steve from Minecraft was revealed, the official Tetris account tweeted a GIF from Dumb & Dumber of Lloyd Christmas saying “so you’re saying there’s a chance.”

Toejam and Earl drive a bus
Nintendo
Could Toejam & Earl ever really make it to Smash?

While there may not be a chance for Toejam & Earl in Fighters Pass Volume 2, it’s always possible they can be included in some capacity in the event of a third pass or even Mii Fighter outfits down the line.

Nonetheless, it’s always nice to see games acknowledge Smash in come capacity, so hopefully, Sakurai and his team can repay the favor.

FIFA

Achraf Hakimi’s attack-heavy FIFA 21 Ultimate Team has been revealed

Published: 29/Jan/2021 16:40

by Alex Garton
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21

Inter Milan full-back Achraf Hakimi has had his impressive FIFA 21 Ultimate team revealed and his entire midfield is made up of attacking threats.

It’s becoming more and more common for FIFA 21 players to run into professional footballers whilst playing Ultimate Team. From Erling Haaland to Mason Mount, it may be their day job to play the sport but the chance to build up their own starting XI is too good to turn down.

What’s more, these professionals are no amateurs when it comes to building an effective squad. A lot of them are aware of the game’s meta and can be seen rivaling the best FIFA players on Ultimate Team.

However, that doesn’t mean they’re unbeatable, even with their 99 rated Pro Player card. Achraf Hakimi’s Ultimate Team was revealed when he lost a game 6-4 to a FIFA player in Division 4.

EA SPORTS
FIFA 21 released on October 5, 2020.

Achraf Hakimi’s Ultimate Team

Achraf Hakimi’s Ultimate team has been revealed after it was posted to the FIFA subreddit by a player who faced him in an online match.

According to the player, Hakimi rage quit the match after he was beaten 6-4 in a Division 4 game. Despite the loss, there’s no denying that Hakimi has set up an impressive starting XI in Ultimate Team:

  • GK: Alisson Becker (90)
  • RB: Nelson Semedo (83)
  • CB: Raphael Varane (86)
  • CB: Joe Gomez (85)
  • LB: Ferland Mendy (83)
  • CM: Kylian Mbappe (90)
  • CM: Ruud Gullit (90)
  • CM: Ronaldo (94)
  • LF: Pele (95)
  • RF: Achraf Hakimi (99)
  • ST: Cristiano Ronaldo (92)

Looking at Hakimi’s team, it’s obvious he’s looking to create an extremely dangerous attacking threat with his front three and midfield. With the likes of Pele and Cristiano Ronaldo up front, his team has a great mixture of pace and clinical finishing ability.

Perhaps the most surprising element of Hakimi’s team is his attack-centric midfield, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Ronaldo sitting in the central positions. Although it’s definitely a risky strategy, it can be effective if the players are used correctly.

Finally, you can’t have a midfield full of attackers without a solid defense. Luckily, Hakimi delivers with the likes of Raphael Varane, Nelson Semedo, and Joe Gomez making up an impressive backline that works well in the meta.

Played Hakimi, beat him 6-4, he rage quit lol from r/FIFA

Overall Hakimi has created a solid starting XI that would challenge any great FIFA player. Although he decided to quit the game once he knew he had lost, if anything, that just shows that he’s a true FIFA player at heart.

We’ll have to keep track of Hakimi’s squad to see if he makes any upgrades in the near future.