This dentist will give you a free cleaning if you beat him in Smash Ultimate

Think you can beat a dentist at Super Smash Bros Ultimate? One is so confident in his skills, he’s giving away a free cleaning to anyone capable of beating him.

Good dental hygiene is arguably more important than video game skills, but if you have the fighting game prowess, you can have teeth that shine like a Fox Down-B.

Dr. Tej A. Shah at Zen Family Dental proposed the challenge in a YouTube video where he welcomed all potential opponents to show him what they are made of.

“Do you have what it takes to beat me in Smash?” he asked. “Go against me one-on-one and if you win, you get a free dental cleaning.”

Advertisement

The rules for the match are very standard: 3 stocks, no items, no final smashes, and only tournament legal stages. You’ll also need to sign up to be a patient and will only get one chance to win, so there won’t be an opportunity to try again.

That said, losing can have some dire consequences for anyone who takes Smash seriously.

“If you lose, you need to tell the whole world that you lost to a dentist!” Shah explained and noted on Reddit that patients would need to post on social media.

Sorry everyone, we had to postpone the #SmashBrosUltimate tournament to the following Saturday (August 7th) to ensure more people can participate.

Also, to be clear, the top prize winner gets a $250 Amazon Gift Card. But you have to to sign up!https://t.co/eUnyFEcb99 pic.twitter.com/9WpCL5Fdgt — Zen Family Dental (@ZenFamilyDenta1) July 25, 2021

If you’re planning on taking up the challenge and live in the Ashland area, you can expect to probably go up against his Little Mac, though just like MKLeo, he says he’s been “getting pretty good at Pyra/Mythra.”

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time Dr. Shah has used Smash to help grow his business. Back in August, he organized a Smash tournament at his clinic with the winner getting a $250 Amazon Gift Card.

It will be fun to see how many challengers approach and if Shah can hold his own or he’ll be the one taken to the cleaners. In any case, we’ve never been more excited at the idea of going to the dentist before, so he’s definitely doing something right.