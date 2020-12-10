The Game Awards: How to watch Smash Ultimate DLC fighter 8 reveal

Nintendo have announced that a brand new Super Smash Bros Ultimate fighter will be revealed at the Game Awards. Here’s how you can tune in.

Smash Ultimate has been out on Nintendo Switch for two years now, but there’s still a very passionate and active community. One of the major things keeping gamers hooked is the slow and steady drip-feed of new DLC fighters.

Nintendo have just announced that the next DLC fighter will be revealed during the Game Awards, an annual awards ceremony that celebrates the biggest accomplishments in the gaming industry and is often filled with major announcements.

A new Super #SmashBrosUltimate fighter will be revealed tonight at #TheGameAwards! Tune in to the show, beginning at 4pm PT, to be ready for the reveal! pic.twitter.com/Lkw9fRrizl — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 10, 2020

Hosted by Geoff Keighley, this year’s ceremony will be a little different than usual, as there will be no live audience and honourees won’t attend in person to accept their award. You can still livestream it from your homes as always, though.

How to watch the 2020 Game Awards

The Pre-Show goes live on December 10 at 3 PM PT | 6 PM ET | 11 PM GMT | 10 AM AEDT on December 11. The main broadcast will start just 30 minutes later, so make sure you’re tuned into your chosen stream with plenty of time to spare.

The Game Awards will be going live across “more than 35” different platforms, ranging from Twitter to a direct embed in Steam. Arguably the easiest and most universal way to watch is via the official YouTube livestream, which you can find embedded below.

There’s no set time for the Smash Ultimate announcement, so it’ll be a case of tuning in and waiting for it to happen — although you’ll also be able to find the latest Games Awards news right here on Dexerto.

Who will the next Smash Ultimate fighter be?

Right now, it’s purely speculation as to who the next DLC fighter in Smash Ultimate could be, but fans have some pretty good guesses.

The biggest rumor currently making the rounds is that we’ll see a Fortnite character join the game, after a leaked conversation between Geoff Keighley and Epic Games creative director Donald Mustard hinted at a Smash tie-in.

We know there’s a big Fortnite announcement lined up for The Game Awards; could it be a Smash Ultimate crossover? Our money is on Agent Jonesy if true.

However, some fans believe that the next fighter could actually be Geno from SNES game Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars. He’s long been one of the most-requested characters, and there’s a good chance he could make the cut.

If you’re looking for more information on The Game Awards including hosts, awards categories, and announcements, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the 2020 Game Awards.