The Game Awards: How to watch Smash Ultimate DLC fighter 8 reveal

Published: 10/Dec/2020 17:03

by Daniel Megarry
Smash Bros Game Awards DLC reveal
Nintendo

Super Smash Bros Ultimate

Nintendo have announced that a brand new Super Smash Bros Ultimate fighter will be revealed at the Game Awards. Here’s how you can tune in.

Smash Ultimate has been out on Nintendo Switch for two years now, but there’s still a very passionate and active community. One of the major things keeping gamers hooked is the slow and steady drip-feed of new DLC fighters.

Nintendo have just announced that the next DLC fighter will be revealed during the Game Awards, an annual awards ceremony that celebrates the biggest accomplishments in the gaming industry and is often filled with major announcements.

Hosted by Geoff Keighley, this year’s ceremony will be a little different than usual, as there will be no live audience and honourees won’t attend in person to accept their award. You can still livestream it from your homes as always, though.

How to watch the 2020 Game Awards

The Pre-Show goes live on December 10 at 3 PM PT | 6 PM ET | 11 PM GMT | 10 AM AEDT on December 11. The main broadcast will start just 30 minutes later, so make sure you’re tuned into your chosen stream with plenty of time to spare.

The Game Awards will be going live across “more than 35” different platforms, ranging from Twitter to a direct embed in Steam. Arguably the easiest and most universal way to watch is via the official YouTube livestream, which you can find embedded below.

There’s no set time for the Smash Ultimate announcement, so it’ll be a case of tuning in and waiting for it to happen — although you’ll also be able to find the latest Games Awards news right here on Dexerto.

Who will the next Smash Ultimate fighter be?

Right now, it’s purely speculation as to who the next DLC fighter in Smash Ultimate could be, but fans have some pretty good guesses.

The biggest rumor currently making the rounds is that we’ll see a Fortnite character join the game, after a leaked conversation between Geoff Keighley and Epic Games creative director Donald Mustard hinted at a Smash tie-in.

We know there’s a big Fortnite announcement lined up for The Game Awards; could it be a Smash Ultimate crossover? Our money is on Agent Jonesy if true.

Fortnite gameplay next to Smash Bros artwork
Epic Games / Nintendo
Could Fortnite be coming to Smash Ultimate?

However, some fans believe that the next fighter could actually be Geno from SNES game Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars. He’s long been one of the most-requested characters, and there’s a good chance he could make the cut.

If you’re looking for more information on The Game Awards including hosts, awards categories, and announcements, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the 2020 Game Awards.

MKLeo reveals top Smash Ultimate fighters with 9.0.2 tier list

Published: 10/Dec/2020 0:11

by Michael Gwilliam
MKLeo Smash Ultimate tier list
YouTube/MKLeo

MKLeo

Super Smash Bros Ultimate pro Leonardo ‘MkLeo’ López Pérez revealed his new tier list for patch 9.0.2 and what fighters he thinks are the best to play.

MKLeo is considered to be the best Smash pro in the world today, having won EVO 2019 and numerous other big events during the game’s lifespan.

Now, with the dust settled on the latest balance patch, the T1 star put together his new tier list – and there are some interesting character placements that could catch your eye.

First and foremost, the Smash prodigy decided not to rank any of the Miis, Lucario, Mewtwo, Lucas or Ryu, simply because he just can’t be sure how good they are. That said, the rest of Smash Ultimate’s insanely stacked roster was completely thought out and placed onto different rungs on the list.

Ryu in Smash Ultimate
Nintendo
MKLeo wasn’t sure where to put Ryu on his list.

Kicking things off with low tier, MKLeo believes they’re fighters who can be “annoying” if you don’t know how to play against them. While he thinks most characters can get results, they lose 90% of the matchups in the game.

“They have many flaws, they can be punished in a lot of different ways,” Pérez explained.

His low tiers consist of some obvious choices such as Little Mac, Ganondorf, Duck Hunt, and Dr Mario.

Mid-tier, on the other hand, has fighters that MKLeo considers to be “good,” but that have too much counterplay.

To demonstrate this, the Smash star took Banjo and explained why, while he can be annoying to fight with his campy style, a rushdown character can dominate him. Donkey Kong’s issue is he gets combo’d very easily, Zelda’s moves are too hard to connect, and Pichu deals too much self-damage.

Perhaps the most interesting mid-tier is Rosalina, who is the main for fellow pro Samuel ‘Dabuz’ Buzby.

Rosalina and Zelda high-five.
Nintendo
Rosalina and Zelda are both mid-tier according to MKLeo.

“She’s a little bit overrated,” Leo stressed as she loses out to fighters above her on the list.

High-tier was the only section that wasn’t ordered, but according to Leo, these fighters need “something else” to be top tiers.

“These are the characters I consider to be super strong, but man, Nintendo gave them everything except for one thing,” he said, and proceeded to use Marth as an example.

Marth and Lucina
Nintendo
Marth has too many issues to be top tier.

For the Fire Emblem fighter, Marth simply lacks the consistency to get the kills when he needs.

Out of all the high-tiers, Final Fantasy 7’s Cloud seemed to be the one who MKLeo was almost tempted to put in top-tier.

“Every time I see Spargo play, I see that character in the right hands, he can do everything,” he praised. “I consider Cloud to be really good because he doesn’t have to worry about using Limit at a certain point because he knows the Limit is going to disappear.”

Some other notable top-tiers include Link, Hero, Ken, Bowser, Terry, Yoshi and the two newest fighters in Min-Min and Steve.

Cloud charges Limit
Nintendo
Cloud was nerfed a bit in Ultimate, but remains quite good.

Finally, with top tiers,  MKLeo says Pikachu is the best fighter in the game, thanks to his insane recovery, edge guarding, grab combos, you name it.

“He’s broken,” Leo stated.

Next, Leo put his own main in Joker as the second-best in the game, but noted that Arsene wasn’t a “cheat code” like Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp claimed.

Joker in Smash Ultimate
Nintendo
Joker is the second best fighter in the game according to MKLeo.

For Leo, Joker wins the majority of the matchups in the game and Arsene makes opponents play differently to get the win.

Rounding out the top tiers, there is Peach, Palutena, Wario, Zero Suit Samus, Wolf, Mr Game and Watch, Lucina, Roy, Mario, Pokemon Trainer, ROB, Snake, Fox and Sonic.

It will be interesting to see how future patches and a potential return to offline events shake up the meta going forward, but for the time being, if you’re planning on competing in online matches, your best bet could be to learn one of MKLeo’s top tiers.