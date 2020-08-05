Surprise Smash Ultimate patch 8.1.0 adds new stage, improves online play

Nintendo has dropped a surprise Super Smash Bros Ultimate version patch, including the new ‘Small Battlefield’ stage, a small increase to the number of players permitted for Elite Smash online, and more. Here’s everything we know about update 8.1.0.

The Smash Ultimate developers shocked everyone on August 5 when they dropped the latest version update for their franchise-combining cartoon brawler, which includes the release of a new multiplayer stage.

The new stage, called “Small Battlefield,” is a shrunk-down version of the popular Battlefield arena. It appears to be designed for up-close and personal fights and should be perfect for anyone wanting a quick one-vs-one battle.

Small Battlefield’s features are limited, as you can expect from an arena this tiny. There are two small platforms just above the main fighting area and players will have to be very careful not to slip off the close edges.

Just like its bigger version, Small Battlefield is mostly made out of rock. Below the main fighting area is a half-crumbled arch, and small ice shards litter the arena. This Battlefield is also symmetrical, like its bigger brother.

The Small Battlefield addition also comes with a music change too. Smash players can now pick any stage-specific music for all of Battlefield, Small Battlefield, Big Battlefield, and Final Destination, Nintendo confirmed.

Smash Ultimate’s version 8.1.0 update also includes some minor tweaks for the “online user experience,” Nintendo revealed in the patch notes. Matchmaking while using Preferred Rules has been adjusted in the August 5 update.

The new update has also changed the number of players eligible for Elite Smash. This has been paired with a small tweak to the initial values for Global Smash Power, and a promise that “further adjustments” are coming soon.

By the way, we made some improvements to the online experience for 1v1. Please check it out. https://t.co/dD2KqXzFgd — PushDustIn (@PushDustIn) August 5, 2020

Unfortunately, no character balancing changes were announced in version 8.1.0. It's not clear if Nintendo plans to hold changes for the next Smash update or if none were planned at all.

Here’s the full Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 8.1.0 patch notes, which are also available on the official Nintendo software download page, and in-game:

Smash Ultimate patch 8.1.0 full notes

Stage

The Small Battlefield stage has been added. You can also set Small Battlefield as Preferred Rule in Online battles.

You can now select any stage-specific music for the Battlefield, Small Battlefield, Big Battlefield, and Final Destination stages.

Online

The online user experience has been adjusted.

The way matching is determined while using Preferred Rules has been adjusted.

Following a look at the number of players eligible for Elite Smash, the threshold for entry has been recalculated to allow more players. Additionally, the way initial values for Global Smash Power are calculated has also been adjusted.

Further investigations and adjustments to Online modes are expected.

General