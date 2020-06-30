Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Patch 8.0.0 adds Min Min, buffs Kirby & Falco

Smash Ultimate’s latest DLC is finally here, with Min Min being added in Patch 8.0.0. However, that’s not the only change arriving, with a host of balance changes also being shipped in the June 29 update.
After weeks of anticipation, Patch 8.0.0 has finally arrived for Smash. A new fighter has been added, Min Min from the ARMS franchise, but that’s not all.
Alongside the new fighter, a bunch of pre-existing characters have been adjusted. 38 fighters in total have been updated, with weaker fighters like Kirby, Falco, and Isabelle being the big focus.
Min Min arrives in DLC
Min Min is now available as the first new character in the Fighters Pass Volume 2. She is the first female character to be released in a DLC, as well as the first fighter from the ARMS franchise.
Her controls are different to other fighters, with players having to use the A and B buttons to operate her left and right arms. Her smash attack can also be performed while in mid air, which could cause a shake-up in how people play the game.
Alongside Min Min, a new stage has been added in Spring Stadium. While it probably won’t be tournament legal, it’ll be a fun stage to mess around on with mates with springboards to gain insane height.
Kirby and Falco receive big buffs
As mentioned at the top, 38 fighters have had balance updates shipped in Patch 8.0.0. Most of them are buffs to some of the weaker characters, but the most notable changes are to Kirby and Falco.
Kirby has been lowly-rated in Smash Ultimate since the game’s release, although these buffs might knock them up a few tiers in some lists. The power of the fighter’s attack, including their forward air and down smashes, has been increased. The launch distance has also been upped.
Falco has been middling in most tier lists, but with buffs to his vulnerability after attacks, as well as the speed and range of most attacks, he’s likely to start breaking into the top tier of play.
Other characters like Isabelle, Ike, Marth, and more have also been buffed, and players should see them go up in priority when the tier lists start getting formed in the coming days.
You can find the full Smash Ultimate Patch 8.0.0 notes below.
Smash Ultimate Patch 8.0.0 notes
|Mario
|Final Smash
|Increased power.
Increased attack range.
|Kirby
|Dash Attack
|Reduced vulnerability.
Extended launch distance when hitting with the beginning of the attack.
|Kirby
|Down Smash Attack
|Increased attack speed.
Extended launch distance.
|Kirby
|Forward Air Attack
|Increased power of second and last attack.
Extended launch distance of the last attack.
|Kirby
|Back Air Attack
|Extended launch distance when hitting with the beginning of the attack.
|Kirby
|Down Special
|Extended launch distance.
|Captain Falcon
|Dash Attack
|Reduced vulnerability.
|Captain Falcon
|Down Tilt Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Captain Falcon
|Up Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance of the second attack.
|Captain Falcon
|Side Special
|Increased attack range forward when used on the ground.
Adjusted launch angle when used on the ground.
Shortened launch distance when used on the ground.
Made it easier to trigger a meteor effect when using the move in the air.
|Captain Falcon
|Down Special
|Increased attack speed.
Extended launch distance when hitting in the high-damage range.
|Jigglypuff
|Final Smash
|Made the opponent's movements slower during the initial slowdown period.
|Ice Climber
|Final Smash
|Made the opponent's movements slower during the initial slowdown period.
Increased the speed at which the iceberg will appear.
Increased attack range near the peak of the iceberg.
Made it easier to grab on to the condor.
|Sheik
|Side Smash Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
Increased attack range of the second attack.
|Dr. Mario
|Final Smash
|Increased power.
|Falco
|Down Tilt Attack
|Increased attack speed.
Adjusted launch angle.
|Falco
|Up Smash Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
Extended launch distance.
Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.
|Falco
|Neutral Air Attack
|Increased speed of the last attack.
Increased attack range of the last attack.
|Falco
|Down Air Attack
|Reduced vulnerability.
Reduced vulnerability when landing after using the move.
|Falco
|Side Special
|Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.
Increased attack speed when used on the ground.
|Marth
|Down Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance when hitting in the high-damage range.
|Marth
|Forward Air Attack
|Made it easier to hit the high-damage range.
|Marth
|Back Air Attack
|Made it easier to hit the high-damage range.
|Marth
|Up Air Attack
|Made it easier to hit the high-damage range.
|Mewtwo
|Back Air Attack
|Extended launch distance.
Increased power of the tip and middle attack-range areas of the tail.
|Mewtwo
|Up Air Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Mewtwo
|Downward Throw
|Reduced vulnerability.
|Mewtwo
|Neutral Special
|Increased power when not charged.
Increased attack speed.
Reduced vulnerability.
|Mewtwo
|Up Special
|Reduced vulnerability after landing and finishing the move.
|Meta Knight
|Neutral Air Attack
|Increased attack range.
|Meta Knight
|Forward Air Attack
|Reduced vulnerability.
Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Meta Knight
|Back Air Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Meta Knight
|Neutral Special
|Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts for the high-damage range.
|Meta Knight
|Up Special
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
Adjusted launch angle of the first attack.
Increased attack range of the second attack.
|Pit
|Down Tilt Attack
|Adjusted launch angle.
Shortened launch distance.
|Pit
|Up Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance of the final attack.
|Pit
|Down Smash Attack
|Adjusted launch angle of the first attack.
|Pit
|Up Air Attack
|Increased attack speed.
Adjusted launch angle.
Extended launch distance of the last attack.
Reduced vulnerability.
|Pit
|Attack when Getting Up
|The vulnerability for attacking when getting up now aligns with other fighters.
|Pit
|Down Special
|Reduced vulnerability.
|Dark Pit
|Down Tilt Attack
|Adjusted launch angle.
Shortened launch distance.
|Dark Pit
|Up Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance of the final attack.
|Dark Pit
|Down Smash Attack
|Adjusted launch angle of the first attack.
|Dark Pit
|Up Air Attack
|Increased attack speed.
Adjusted launch angle.
Extended launch distance of the final attack.
Reduced vulnerability.
|Dark Pit
|Attack when Getting Up
|The vulnerability for attacking when getting up now aligns with other fighters.
|Dark Pit
|Down Special
|Reduced vulnerability.
|Zero Suit Samus
|Final Smash
|Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts for the final attack.
|Ike
|Dash Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Ike
|Down Tilt Attack
|Shortened launch distance.
|Ike
|Neutral Air Attack
|Extended launch distance.
Reduced the low-damage range.
|Ike
|Forward Air Attack
|Reduced vulnerability.
Maintained the launch distance and increased power.
|Ike
|Up Special
|Made it so the first attack upward does not get neutralized.
Extended launch distance of the final attack.
Adjusted launch angle of the final attack.
|Ivysaur
|Basic Movements
|The vulnerability for breaking falls forward and backward now aligns with other fighters.
|Diddy Kong
|Dash Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
Increased attack range of the final attack.
|Diddy Kong
|Side Tilt Attack
|Increased attack range near the hands.
Adjusted launch angle.
Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts for the weak attack.
|Diddy Kong
|Down Smash Attack
|Increased attack speed.
Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts for the second attack.
|Diddy Kong
|Forward Air Attack
|Increased attack range of the beginning of the attack.
|Diddy Kong
|Down Special
|Extended the time until the banana peel can be thrown again after it has initially been thrown.
|Sonic
|Final Smash
|Made the opponent's movements slower during the initial slowdown period.
Increased attack range when initiating attack.
|King Dedede
|Up Tilt Attack
|Increased power.
Extended launch distance.
|King Dedede
|Down Tilt Attack
|Adjusted launch angle.
|King Dedede
|Forward Air Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|King Dedede
|Up Air Attack
|Extended launch distance of the final attack.
|King Dedede
|Neutral Special
|Increased the speed to start Inhale.
Increased the range fighters can be inhaled when using Inhale on the ground.
|Olimar
|Final Smash
|Increased high-damage attack range when exploding.
Increased power of the explosion.
|Villager
|Neutral Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Villager
|Up Tilt Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
Made the arm and head invincible while attacking.
|Villager
|Up Smash Attack
|Increased power for fireworks.
Extended launch distance.
|Villager
|Up Air Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Villager
|Down Air Attack
|Increased attack speed.
|Villager
|Down Special
|Reduced vulnerability when planting a seed.
Reduced vulnerability when watering.
Extended launch distance when attacking with an axe.
Increased power against shields when attacking with an axe.
|Mega Man
|Basic Movements
|The vulnerability for breaking falls forward and backward now aligns with other fighters.
|Wii Fit Trainer
|Down Tilt Attack
|Adjusted launch angle.
|Wii Fit Trainer
|Up Smash Attack
|Increased attack speed.
|Wii Fit Trainer
|Down Smash Attack
|Reduced vulnerability.
|Wii Fit Trainer
|Forward Air Attack
|Reduced vulnerability.
Reduced vulnerability when landing after using the move.
|Wii Fit Trainer
|Neutral Special
|Extended launch distance.
|Wii Fit Trainer
|Final Smash
|Increased attack range for the large silhouette at the end.
Extended launch distance for the large silhouette at the end.
|Rosalina & Luma
|Final Smash
|Increased power.
Shortened the distance an opponent can move with hitstun shuffling when repeatedly hit.
Extended launch distance for the final attack.
|Little Mac
|Basic Movements
|The amount of time for breaking falls backward now aligns with other fighters.
|Little Mac
|Attack when Getting Up
|The vulnerability for attacking when getting up now aligns with other fighters.
|Palutena
|Final Smash
|Shortened the amount of time surrounding opponents will be slowed at the start of the move.
Decreased the range the Black Hole can pull in.
|PAC-MAN
|Basic Movements
|The vulnerability for breaking falls on the ground now aligns with other fighters.
|Duck Hunt
|Basic Movements
|The vulnerability for breaking falls on the ground now aligns with other fighters.
|Corrin
|Side Smash Attack
|Increased power for the tip's attack range.
Increased attack range of the tip.
Increased the opponent’s downtime when hitting a shield.
|Corrin
|Forward Air Attack
|Maintained the launch distance and increased power.
|Corrin
|Back Air Attack
|Increased power when hitting with the beginning of the attack.
Extended launch distance when hitting with the beginning of the attack.
|Corrin
|Up Air Attack
|Increased power.
Extended launch distance.
|Corrin
|Side Special
|Reduced vulnerability for lance attacks.
Extended launch distance for the kick when hitting with the beginning of the attack.
Reduced vulnerability when jumping after stabbing.
|Bayonetta
|Side Tilt Attack 3
|Reduced vulnerability.
|Bayonetta
|Up Tilt Attack
|Increased attack speed.
Made it easier to hit multiple times.
Increased attack range of the last attack.
Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts of the last attack.
|Bayonetta
|Side Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance.
Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.
|Bayonetta
|Side Special
|Reduced vulnerability when used on the ground.
Reduced vulnerability when kicking upward.
|Bayonetta
|Up Special
|Shortened the distance an opponent can move with hitstun shuffling when repeatedly hit.
|Bayonetta
|Final Smash
|Shortened launch distance for fighters that did not get instantly KO'd after Gomorrah's attack hits.
Adjusted launch angle for fighters that did not get instantly KO'd after Gomorrah's attack hits.
|Ridley
|Down Special
|Increased power for the tip's attack range.
|King K. Rool
|Dash Attack
|Extended launch distance.
Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts for the high-damage range.
|King K. Rool
|Up Smash Attack
|Increased power.
Extended launch distance.
|King K. Rool
|Backward Throw
|Adjusted launch angle.
|King K. Rool
|Side Special
|Made it hard to flinch from opponent's attacks while throwing the crown.
|King K. Rool
|Other
|Increased durability of the belly.
|Isabelle
|Dash Attack
|Increased attack speed.
|Isabelle
|Up Tilt Attack
|Reduced vulnerability.
|Isabelle
|Up Smash Attack
|Increased attack speed.
|Isabelle
|Up Air Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Isabelle
|Down Air Attack
|Increased attack speed.
|Incineroar
|Up Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Incineroar
|Grab Attack
|Increased the speed for grabs, dash grabs, and turning and grabbing.
|Incineroar
|Forward Throw
|Extended launch distance.
|Incineroar
|Side Special
|Increased the speed of grabs.
Extended launch distance for when the Lariat hits.
|Incineroar
|Down Special
|Reduced vulnerability.
Increased the power up amount when the move succeeds.
|Piranha Plant
|Up Tilt Attack
|Adjusted launch angle.
Increased attack speed.
|Piranha Plant
|Down Smash Attack
|Increased attack speed.
|Piranha Plant
|Forward Air Attack
|Increased attack speed.
|Piranha Plant
|Back Air Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Piranha Plant
|Up Air Attack
|Increased power.
Extended launch distance.
|Hero
|Down Special
|Made it easier to hit multiple times with Kaboom.
|Banjo & Kazooie
|Edge Attacks
|Increased the backward attack range.
|Terry
|Final Smash
|Extended launch distance.