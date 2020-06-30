Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Patch 8.0.0 adds Min Min, buffs Kirby & Falco

Smash Ultimate’s latest DLC is finally here, with Min Min being added in Patch 8.0.0. However, that’s not the only change arriving, with a host of balance changes also being shipped in the June 29 update.

After weeks of anticipation, Patch 8.0.0 has finally arrived for Smash. A new fighter has been added, Min Min from the ARMS franchise, but that’s not all.

Alongside the new fighter, a bunch of pre-existing characters have been adjusted. 38 fighters in total have been updated, with weaker fighters like Kirby, Falco, and Isabelle being the big focus.

Min Min arrives in DLC

Min Min is now available as the first new character in the Fighters Pass Volume 2. She is the first female character to be released in a DLC, as well as the first fighter from the ARMS franchise.

Her controls are different to other fighters, with players having to use the A and B buttons to operate her left and right arms. Her smash attack can also be performed while in mid air, which could cause a shake-up in how people play the game.

Alongside Min Min, a new stage has been added in Spring Stadium. While it probably won’t be tournament legal, it’ll be a fun stage to mess around on with mates with springboards to gain insane height.

Kirby and Falco receive big buffs

As mentioned at the top, 38 fighters have had balance updates shipped in Patch 8.0.0. Most of them are buffs to some of the weaker characters, but the most notable changes are to Kirby and Falco.

Kirby has been lowly-rated in Smash Ultimate since the game’s release, although these buffs might knock them up a few tiers in some lists. The power of the fighter’s attack, including their forward air and down smashes, has been increased. The launch distance has also been upped.

Falco has been middling in most tier lists, but with buffs to his vulnerability after attacks, as well as the speed and range of most attacks, he’s likely to start breaking into the top tier of play.

Other characters like Isabelle, Ike, Marth, and more have also been buffed, and players should see them go up in priority when the tier lists start getting formed in the coming days.

You can find the full Smash Ultimate Patch 8.0.0 notes below.

Smash Ultimate Patch 8.0.0 notes