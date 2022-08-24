Super Smash Bros. fans may have found never-before-seen photos of Slamfest ’99

The Smash community may have just discovered photos that could relate to the long-lost Slamfest ’99 live stream event.

The Super Smash Bros. series has had a very long history, making a massive name following Smash 64’s launch in 1999.

Some video game veterans may just remember the game’s odd marketing campaign, which included a live-action commercial and event called Slamfest ’99.

Now, the Smash Bros. community may have just unearthed brand new images of surrounding the long-lost Slamfest ’99 event.

Never-before-seen Slamfest ’99 photos

Nintendo Some fans believed new behind-the-scenes photos may have been related to the lost Slamfest 99 event.

The photos come from the Smash Bros subreddit, where user BrautiganHadGlasses claimed they’d found photos in their old computer of “the making of [and] rehearsals of Slamfest ’99.”

For those who may not know, Slamfest ’99 was a live-streamed promotional event for Super Smash Bros. 64.

Being a very early internet live stream, very little footage exists of Slamfest ’99 online, with internet and gaming historians searching tirelessly for a new proof.

This series of Reddit posts show off behind-the-scenes pictures of the making of Slamfest ’99’s mascot outfits, design sheets, and much more.

After gaining traction on Reddit, the Smash community began analyzing the photos some users were more skeptical than pleased.

According to gaming enthusiast and archivist LSuperSonicQ, it seems these photos are likely related to the Smash Bros. 64 television commercial, rather than Slamfest ’99.

Apparently, while the costumes used in the commercial were the same ones used in Slamfest ’99, the company that made them “claimed to have no involvement” in the live event.

While an unfortunate blow to internet archivists, it’s still a treat to see such high-quality images from one of Nintendo’s wackiest commercials to date.