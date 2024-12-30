Sonic movie actor says Super Smash Bros film is “getting closer” despite big issue

Ben Schwartz, the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog in the film trilogy, says a Super Smash Bros movie is getting closer to happening – but there’s still a big challenge in the way.

The Sonic movies have been a massive hit with fans, and they’re not the only video game adaptation to make a bang at the box office.

Other hits include The Super Mario Bros Movie and Detective Pikachu, both of which feature characters from Nintendo’s flagship platform fighter Super Smash Bros.

Ben Schwartz has been no stranger in pushing for a Smash Bros film, and Sonic director Jeff Fowler has claimed that “nothing would make me happier” than a Smash movie where Sonic and Mario could face off.

Now, with Sonic 3 being a resounding success and Sonic 4 confirmed, Schwartz says a Smash movie is getting much closer to reality.

Super Smash Bros movie “closer,” but faces major hurdle

Speaking with Variety, Schwartz expressed that he’s a fan of Chris Pratt, the voice of Mario, and would love to work with him.

“What I really think could be bananas is if we get a Super Smash Bros spinoff, but that would take so many different studios being kind to each other at the same time,” he said.

Nintendo Sonic’s voice actor wants a Super Smash Bros movie.

“If you want to have a battle royale with a bunch of people we all love in video games, because I’m a video game nerd, I would not be against it. I would see if Paramount would let me go play.”

Furthermore, with a Legend of Zelda movie coming up, Schwartz believes a Smash movie could be inching closer to reality.

“We’re getting closer. There’s a Pikachu movie that already exists. So if you can get all these studios that oftentimes compete with each other to make the same movie and somehow split the profits, that would be wonderful,” he added.

Last year, rumors surfaced that Illumination was reportedly pitching an Avengers-style Super Smash Bros movie to Nintendo, but such a project would require multiple spin-off films to come before it.

