Smash Ultimate player banned after allegedly throwing controller at audience

A Smash Ultimate player has been banned after a toxic incident on stream where he appeared to throw his controller at a group of people in the audience.

No one likes a sore loser, but Smash Ultimate player ‘ZD’ took his defeat to the extreme when he took out his frustration on an innocent controller following a loss at Smashtag.

During his Grand Finals bracket reset against SquidPlumber, the Fox player was grabbed and thrown off the stage – but before the last stock was even officially taken, ZD stood up in a fit of rage.

Article continues after ad

In a flash, the player threw his controller before walking away in disgust. The action infuriated the local scene, which banned him shortly thereafter.

Smash player banned for throwing controller

In a post on Reddit screengrabbing a Reddit announcement, Frame Trap tournaments revealed that ZD would be banned from all events.

“We prioritize player safety and strive to create a comfortable space for everyone involved,” they said. “Instances of physical rage or bullying will not be tolerated at our events.”

(Segment begins at 3:26:07)

Article continues after ad

In the comments, users noted how this wasn’t the first time something like this happened, but were happy that action had been taken.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“It’s f**ked that it took him throwing sh*t at people to get banned even temporarily, with all the non-physical abuse he’s given people (especially recently), but at least he’s getting actual repercussions now,” someone said.

On Twitter, ZD was accused of throwing the controller “directly into the audience.”

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the first time a Smash player has been banned recently. Earlier this year, Oro was banned from events after he smacked a Mario player in the face.

More extremely, another was banned after police arrested him for murder for allegedly decapitating his mother.