Smash Ultimate patch 12.0.0 preview: Kazuya, fighter balance updates, more

The next Super Smash Bros Ultimate patch is coming very soon, bringing in the game’s latest fighter, Kazuya Mishima from Tekken. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming update.

At E3, Nintendo announced that Kazuya from Tekken would be the next character joining Smash in Fighters Pass Volume 2, and revealed that series creator Masahiro Sakurai would be holding a special presentation on June 28 going over his moveset.

Now, with Nintendo warning players to save their replays in preparation for the next update, it seems increasingly likely that Kazuya could be going live extremely soon.

Just like with patches of the past, expect some significant fighter balance changes to go live with the update. Here’s everything you need to know.

Advertisement

Ver. 12.0.0 of Super #SmashBrosUltimate will arrive in the near future! Your replay data from previous versions may be incompatible. Convert your replays by going to Vault -> Replays -> Replay Data -> Convert to Video, before updating. — Nintendo UK VS (@NintendoUKVS) June 25, 2021

When does Smash Ultimate patch 12.0.0 go live?

While Nintendo hasn’t officially announced Kazuya’s release date, it seems like the new fighter and the next patch could be going live as early as Monday after the Sakurai presents stream.

That said, Nintendo does have a history of shaking things up, like they did with Sephiroth in the form of a special challenge event that saw the new fighter go live early for anyone who could unlock him in a boss battle mode.

If we had to guess, we’d say best on previous updates, expect the new update to go live anywhere from June 28 – July 2 but don’t be surprised if it’s out as early as Monday.

Advertisement

Be sure to tune into the Sakurai presents Kazuya stream on June 28 for full details regarding his release and the new patch.

What Smash Ultimate fighters are being buffed and nerfed?

Nintendo and Sakurai tend to keep quiet regarding the state of the game, but the developers have been known to monitor high-level matches and tournaments to see which fighters need some tuning.

The state of Smash is in an interesting place right now, with many fighters being viable and offline tournaments finally returning after over a year.

Because certain fighters are better online than offline and vice versa, there may not be enough data yet to balance from an offline perspective.

Advertisement

However, when looking at certain members of the roster, it’s clear that some fighters could use some buffs, such as Pichu, Ganondorf, Marth, Pit, Dr Mario, and Bowser JR.

As always, though, while some fighter adjustments are expected, Nintendo is wildly unpredictable with how it handles balance changes so don’t get your hopes up for buffs to your mains.