Smash Ultimate mods turns Joker into Toy Story’s Woody with Buzz Arsene

A new Super Smash Bros Ultimate mod adds Woody from Toy Story to the roster in place of Joker and transforms Arsene into Buzz Lightyear.

Smash mods are extremely popular and normally very well done. The unique skin mods in particular keep movesets of fighters the same while completely changing up their appearance with some incredible results.

Advertisement

This latest mod is no different, as Persona’s Joker gets morphed into Woody - and it actually looks surprisingly natural.

Joker’s movements amusingly lend themselves well to the ragdoll style of Woody. In the ever-popular Disney movies, the character is seen flying every which way and being knocked about. The same happens quite frequently in Smash, which adds a level of charm to the mod.

Advertisement

Perhaps the best part of all, however, is how instead of summoning Arsene, Woody gets Buzz Lightyear as his companion - another nice touch.

Read More: Ninja joins Smash Ultimate battle with incredible fighter mod

As you can see in the video, uploaded by Dylan Zimmerman, the Buzz is stuck in a relatively stationary position, but attacks with Woody, just as Arsene does, to inflict maximum damage.

The modder, LN 310 SSBU, even changed the cat Morgana to one of the Pizza Planet aliens - just another small attention to detail that some may miss upon first glance.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MSVCdy3s2Sw

Unfortunately, the mod doesn’t include any Toy Story voice lines, so the immersion is strictly visual. That being said, the Toy Story theme does play on the victory screen, so that’s a neat aspect, all things considered. Hopefully one day, the modders can add some additional tools to perfect the experience.

Read More: Smash Amiibo theory suggests new DLC fighter could be imminent

Smash Ultimate already has one of the largest rosters out of any fighting game on the planet, so the fact that mods exist only boost those numbers - and there’s more to come, too.

Fighters Pass Volume 2 is still ongoing, which means five more characters will officially be joining the roster. While their identities are unknown, there’s no telling how modders will reskin them for our pleasure.