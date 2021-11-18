Smash Ultimate & Melee players rejoice as Nintendo finally reveals esports circuit

The prayers of the Smash community have finally been answered. Nintendo has announced it will be launching an officially licensed Super Smash Bros championship circuit for both Melee and Ultimate.

On a day where Warner Bros officially revealed its new platform fighting MultiVersus as a direct competitor to Snash Ultimate, Nintendo shocked the world by revealing it would be supporting esports in North America in 2022.

In a partnership with Panda Global, both Melee and Ultimate will see major competitions across the continent with prizes, and events still to be announced.

The news came as a major shock to many, as the Smash community has often been at odds with Nintendo for canceling events, opposing online play, and refusing to recognize the competitive side of the game.

Nintendo finally supports Smash Melee and Ultimate esports

Melee pro Juan ‘Hungrybox’ Debiedma was so taken aback by the news he said he could start crying.

“Today is the first day of a beautiful future. Thank you for acknowledging competitive Melee and for providing support to both scenes,” he wrote. “I’m looking forward to what can be accomplished with both parties working together. This is gonna be something very special.”

Overwatch, Apex and Smash caster VikkiKitty was also amazed by the reveal: “A lot of my dreams have been feeling real lately and this has taken the cake.”

“Finally! Let’s just hope they’ve actually listened to the fans and Coin Battle matches will be the standard here,” Smash Ultimate YouTuber PapaGenos joked.

It’s unclear exactly what the circuit will consist of tournament-wise, but it should be noted that Panda’s announcement did state this would be a “short series of events,” so it’s anyone’s guess.

Still, the fact Nintendo is finally opening its arms to esports fans is nothing to scoff at and hopefully, this is just the start of things to come.