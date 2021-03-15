Smash Ultimate leaker appears to reveal final two DLC fighters & deconfirms Sora - Dexerto

A recently discovered Super Smash Bros Ultimate leaker has emerged on the scene, having already predicted an assortment of DLC fighters including Sephiroth, Pyra’s reveal date and Mii costumes. Now, they’ve also revealed the final two DLC packs.

It seems like not a week goes by without there being some sort of Smash DLC leak, and for good reason – almost any character from any video game franchise has a shot at joining Nintendo’s flagship fighter.

However, what’s rarer than just one leak by itself is an account or user having multiple accurate leaks and that’s exactly what the case is in the form of Archer.

This Archer Twitter account, which amusingly features the profile picture of Archer from the hit TV show of the same name, has a history of leaks that have come true.

History of accurate Smash leaks

Back in November, the account claimed that Sephiroth would be the next DLC in Fighters Pass Vol 2. Lo and behold, the one-winged angel himself was revealed at The Game Awards.

With Pyra and Mythra, while he didn’t name either per se, the user accurately leaked their reveal date, the fact they weren’t third party and that Monster Hunter Mii costume would be revealed during their presentation.

Now, the leaker is claiming that Dante from Devil May Cry and Arthur Morgan from Red Dead Redemption 2.

The next DLC fighter for Smash Ultimate are Dante and Arthur Morgan — Archer (@____Archer_) March 4, 2021

The final two DLC fighters

Dante has been a rumored DLC candidate for a long, long time. So, if he does in fact make it to the game, it would be a massive deal for Smash fans. He’s definitely a believable choice when it comes to DLC fighters.

Arthur Morgan, on the other hand, is a bizarre wild card and one that raises some red flags. Red Dead Redemption isn’t on Nintendo Switch and Arthur Morgan doesn’t exactly seem like the kind of character who would work well alongside the likes of Link, Mario and Sonic.

The leaker had also deconfirmed several potential characters as DLC including Doomguy, Sora and Crash Bandicoot.

Sora was already questionable to begin with as former Game Informer editor Imran Khan had claimed Disney Japan prevented the Kingdom Hearts character from coming to Smash.

Doomguy and Crash Bandicoot, however, were still possible choices, so this news could mean the end of whatever hopes fans had of seeing these two western representatives round out the roster.

Could the leaks be fake?

While all the account’s leaks seem accurate on the surface, there is a possibility that this has been faked to a degree. Smaller Twitter accounts can in theory make a bunch of “leaks” without anyone noticing then go back and delete any incorrect ones before the account grows in popularity.

It’s unclear if that is what happened here in Archer’s case, but it’s something to consider when evaluating the series of Smash leaks.

We’ll have to see what the future holds and if these really are the find two DLC characters to finish off Fighters Pass Volume 2.