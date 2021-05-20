Smash Ultimate insider seems to deconfirm Crash Bandicoot DLC fighter - Dexerto

Rumors of Crash Bandicoot coming to Super Smash Bros Ultimate may have been greatly exaggerated, as a well-known insider seems to have deconfirmed the Activision hero.

Crash Bandicoot has long been an extremely popular fan-requested character and practically a shoe-in for Smash. Who wouldn’t want to see the orange protagonist duke it out with Mario and Sonic, completing the 90s video game mascot trinity?

Fans have been especially hopeful as of late, with even the Crash 4 devs saying they’d love to see him join the roster. Now, with E3 just around the corner and some signs pointing towards Crash’s inclusion, including a cheeky message from his voice actor.

Advertisement

As Dexerto reported, Scott Whyte made an Instagram post featuring himself and Neo Cortex’s voice actor Lex Lang working together on a “new project.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Whyte (@thescottwhyte)

“No, this one is not another Crash game (or is it?),” the voice actor captioned the photo with a winky emoji. This naturally resulted in some big speculation with fans straight up asking if the project was for Smash.

In a reply, Scott simply sent a shrugging shoulders emoji, leading many wondering if Smash was actually the project the two were working on.

Many gaming websites reported on the exchange, but one headline in particular was singled out by journalist Imran Khan.

Advertisement

In a tweet featuring a screen grab of a ComicBook headline which read “Did Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s next DLC character just leak?” the writer appeared to deconfirm the theory.

“No,” he wrote, emphatically ending the debate.

It’s important to note that Khan does have some credibility within the Smash scene as he had previously deconfirmed Kingdom Hearts’ Sora as a DLC fighter and that Byleth could have the moveset of a cut third party fighter.

In any case, it seems like either Crash is completely off the table now, but it’s also possible that he was blasting the headline for being a tad on the baity side.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, the insider didn’t elaborate past his two letter response, but with all the rumors of Crash joining Smash lately, this is certainly another dent in the bandicoot’s chances.

As for the true identity of the remaining two characters in Fighters Pass Volume 2, that’s still very much up in the air. It should also be noted that even if Crash isn’t Challenger Pack 10, there is still the 11th DLC and a possible secret unannounced character remaining.

We’ll have to see what Nintendo has in store for us at E3 2021 in June, but for Crash fans hoping to see him spin into Smash, it may be best to keep expectations in check.