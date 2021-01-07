 Smash Ultimate insider reveals Byleth has moveset of cut 3rd party fighter - Dexerto
Logo
Smash

Smash Ultimate insider reveals Byleth has moveset of cut 3rd party fighter

Published: 7/Jan/2021 18:08

by Michael Gwilliam
Byleth and Monster Hunter character
Nintendo

Share

Fighters Pass Volume 2

A Super Smash Bros insider has revealed new information about Byleth, Sephiorth, Min Min, and the possibility of a Monster Hunter fighter coming to Ultimate.

Smash Ultimate has evolved the series from being just a simple celebration of Nintendo games to a celebration of gaming as a whole. As such, characters from all over the gaming sphere ranging from those created by Western developers to even M-rated tactical espionage titles have made their way into Nintendo’s fighter.

Now, former Game Informer editor Imran Khan has shed some light on Fire Emblem’s inclusion in Smash and how her moveset was actually based on another character who was canceled.

In a post on ResetEra, Khan wrote that, “Byleth has a decent bit of the moveset of a character that didn’t make it due to negotiations falling through.”

Byleth in Smash Ultimate clashes swords
Nintendo
Could Byleth have originally been a Monster Hunter fighter?

In addition, she was supposed to be part of the base roster, but was moved to DLC well before Ultimate released.

Some speculated that the scrapped third-party fighter could be from Monster Hunter, as a lot of Byleth’s moves could easily be used for a character from that series.

While Khan didn’t outright confirm that Monster Hunter was the character, he remarked, “the Monster Hunter team has traditionally been very against having ‘Monster Hunter’ as a character in games, but doesn’t mind crossovers with levels and monsters.”

Irman Khan reveals Smash news
Resetera
Khan claims that Nintendo secured Sephiroth for a cheap price.

This adds up with Monster Hunter getting a stage in Ultimate, but no playable character. Additionally, the Mii Outfits for the series first released in Smash 4 have yet to return.

That said, in a later comment Khan clarified that he doesn’t know if a Monster Hunter fighter is dead for sure, but noted he personally doesn’t think they’re in the game.

Aside from the Byleth talk, the insider also added that Sephiroth was “cheaper than he usually is as a recommendation from [Square Enix],” suggesting that Nintendo was lucky to get the One-Winged Angel as DLC.

Min Min from ARMS attacks Smash fighter
Nintendo
Min Min was very simple to add to Smash.

Finally, he said that Min Min’s addition to the roster was, as many suspected, because it’s easier to secure first-party Nintendo characters.

It’s very interesting to get some sort of insight into the backdoor dealings at Nintendo as it pertains to Smash fighters. With three more characters still to come in Fighters Pass Volume 2, it’s anyone’s guess as to who will be next.

Fortnite

Fortnite players call for “unfair” pay-to-win superhero skin to be nerfed

Published: 7/Jan/2021 17:00

by Daniel Megarry
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite players have discovered a major flaw with the customizable superhero skin, and now they want it nerfed or removed from the game entirely.

Epic Games’ popular battle royale has always offered some of the best downloadable skins in gaming, with recent additions including Master Chief from Halo, Michonne and Daryl from The Walking Dead, and of course The Mandalorian.

These skins – as well as the various other cosmetics like pickaxes and gliders – have always been included on the basis that they “grant no competitive advantage” in Fortnite, meaning they’re purely visual additions.

But the customizable superhero skin that was introduced in Season 4 has now been called out by fans for being ‘pay-to-win’, as turning the skin all-black means players can get an advantage by remaining hidden in shadows.

So do you guys think the black superhero skins need a nerf? from FortNiteBR

In a thread titled “So do you think the black superhero skins need a nerf?” on Reddit, user Pricytoaster highlighted the problem at hand with a simple screenshot.

The image was taken during a match where an opponent wearing the all-black superhero skin was hidden in the corner of a house. Because of the shadows, they were unable to be seen, giving them the perfect opportunity to sneakily take down other players.

The thread in question has drawn hundreds of complaints from fellow Fortnite players who have experienced the same problem, and many of them have been calling for Epic to nerf the skin to keep the game fair for everyone.

Fortnite Superhero Skin
Epic Games / Reddit
This image from Reddit shows the issue with Fortnite’s superhero skin.

“This is blatantly unfair and pay-to-win,” wrote one frustrated player. Another added: “Remove this immediately! Having the Superhero skins be all white or black ruins the fun of it, due to their camouflage potential.”

The issue is especially prevalent for those playing Fortnite on consoles, as they don’t have the option to turn off shadows in their graphics settings. All-white skins have also been a problem in snow-covered locations.

We’re assuming Epic will address this issue at some point, especially if players keep speaking out about it. Some have suggested that a different-colored outline could be applied to the skin, which would fit in with the superhero comic-book style.

Fortnite Superhero Skin
Epic Games
The superhero skin is one of the best in Fortnite, so we hope it gets fixed.

“They should just give it a white outline or something simple like that,” wrote one Fortnite player, to which another responded, “That would be pretty cool actually. I honestly think it would make the skin better to look at.”

Some fans had a more cynical view of why the skin hasn’t been changed yet, with one writing: “I think the main reason Epic is not nerfing the skin is because this black style makes them so much money.”

We’ll have to wait and see whether Epic nerfs the customizable superhero skin, or lets players carry on using it to their advantage. It would be a shame for it to be removed completely, so we’re hoping it gets adjusted slightly instead.