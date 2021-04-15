Smash Ultimate goes 3D with insane Kingdom Hearts 3 mod - Dexerto

A modder has shown what the next installment of the Super Smash Bros franchise could look like in the form of a Kingdom Hearts 3 mod featuring fighters from Smash Ultimate.

We’re no strangers to seeing Smash gets its fair share of mods throughout the years, oftentimes creating new skins and costumes for existing characters and even occasionally adding whole new fighters to the mix.

What’s really crazy, however, is when a player transforms a different game into Smash Ultimate. We saw it a bit with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, but now a modder has taken things to the next level with Kingdom Hearts 3.

Modder Junior3DM took to Twitter to show off his amazing recreation of Princess Peach’s Castle from Super Mario 64 with Link and Mario duking it out inside.

kingdom hearts 3 except i accidentally made it into smash brothers ultimate pic.twitter.com/FifK57GFD4 — junior ++ (@junior3DM) April 13, 2021

“Kingdom Hearts 3 except I accidentally made it into Smash Brothers Ultimate,” they captioned the clip.

In the video, the character of Sora has been modded to become Link from The Legend of Zelda series.

Some of Sora’s moves do fit quite well with Link’s body, especially the rolls and an aerial attack that closely resembles the Hero of Time’s Up-Special from the Smash series.

While the two fight, the Final Destination theme plays, adding more Smash flare to the encounter.

Over on YouTube Junior3D explained the mod in more detail: “Thanks to the OpenKH community, modding for Kingdom Hearts 3 on PC has been going pretty crazy as of lately, and with my knowledge of modding Kakarot, Spongebob, and Crash, I was able to throw this together.”

As for when fans can enjoy the mod for themselves, unfortunately there’s no release date yet. “I do plan on releasing this when it’s in a more functional state, but for now enjoy the video!” he added.

Fans have been really impressed with the footage, with the Twitter clip being viewed nearly 300,000 times and amassing over 20,000 likes.

With many Kingdom Hearts fans still anxiously hoping that Sora finds his way into Smash as Fighters Pass Volume 2 DLC, this could be the next best thing. We can’t wait to see the finished product once Junior completes the mod.