 Smash Ultimate fans worried as AoC event may rule out Impa as DLC fighter - Dexerto
Logo
Smash

Smash Ultimate fans worried as AoC event may rule out Impa as DLC fighter

Published: 6/Jan/2021 21:26

by Michael Gwilliam
Impa Zelda aoc spirit event
Nintendo

Share

Fighters Pass Volume 2

Smash Ultimate and Legend of Zelda fans hoping to see Impa as a future DLC fighter may be out of luck as Nintendo announced its next Spirit event will celebrate Age of Calamity.

The Legend of Zelda hasn’t had a new representative in Smash Bros since Brawl when Young Link was discarded and replaced with Toon Link to match the recent Wind Waker art style.

While many have hoped to see the likes of Majora or other Zelda characters in Ultimate, the one that fans seemingly wanted the most was Impa – a relatively important figure in the franchise’s history.

With the release of Hyrule Warriors and more recently, Breath of the Wild’s prequel, Age of Calamity, fans have been pushing the idea more than ever that Impa could be coming to Smash, especially considering she is playable in both titles.

That has all changed, however, as Nintendo recently announced its next Smash Ultimate Spirit Event will feature three Spirits from AoC, including Impa.

Though Spirits have become DLC fighters in the past, notably ARMS’ Min Min, there has yet to be a case of a non-base game Spirit becoming a playable character.

It also seems unlikely that Nintendo would do this event with having Impa as a Spirit and then reveal her as a DLC fighter.

Impa in Hyrule Warriors
Nintendo
Smash fans have wanted to see Impa added for some time.

Fans on Reddit didn’t take the news too well: “It’s gonna be like 20 years between Toon Link and the next Zelda character.”

“Ah damn, Impa was my most wanted character, even though I felt like she was a long shot,” one user remarked. “Cool that the Warriors games are finally getting some kind of representation in Smash though.”

Others commented on how Impa was “the best part of AoC” with her unique moves that could have translated very well to Ultimate.

Even though Impa may not be coming, fans still haven’t completely given up hope that Fighters Pass Volume 2 will include a Zelda character, as Breath of the Wild 2 remains in development and it would make sense for Nintendo to use Smash to promote the game.

FIFA

FIFA 21 TOTW 15 live: Cristiano Ronaldo, Kimmich, Lukaku, more

Published: 6/Jan/2021 18:20 Updated: 6/Jan/2021 18:28

by Isaac McIntyre
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA TOTW FIFA Ultimate Team

The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 15, is now live in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the first in-form team of 2021.

After a couple of less-than-stellar Team of the Weeks to end 2020, it looks like the footy gods have blessed us with a star-studded squad to ring in the new year.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 94-rated In-Form headlines this week’s team along with a handful of some other high-rated players. Once again, however, EA SPORTS have defied many predictions by not including seemingly obvious picks like Lacazette and Jadon Sancho.

Here’s everything we know about the next mid-week FIFA 21 promo, including when the Team of the Week lineup will drop, and Dexerto’s weekly predictions.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 15

EA SPORTS
The full Team of the Week TOTW 15 in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Team of the Week 15 start time

On Jan. 6, FIFA publishers EA released the 15th batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 15 promo began at 6pm (UK time), as per usual. That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 15 player upgrades are now announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

Lukaku could collect his third upgrade card of FIFA 21 with an in-form this week.
EA SPORTS
Lukaku collects his third upgrade card of FIFA 21 with an in-form this week.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 15 predictions

Now that the full team is out, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 15 predictions. We compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see how many we ended up getting right!

  • Gianluigi Donnarumma – AC Milan 
  • Gregor Kobel – VfB Stuttgart
  • Kieran Tierney – Arsenal
  • Iago – Augsburg
  • De Marcos – Athletic Bilbao
  • Ben Mee – Burnley
  • Willi Orban – Red Bull Salzburg 
  • Thomas Soucek – West Ham United
  • Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich
  • Baptiste Santamaría – Freiburg
  • Koke – Atletico Madrid
  • Frenkie De Jong – Barcelona
  • Youri Tielemans – Leicester City
  • Jadon Sancho – Borussia Dortmund
  • Jamal Lowe – Swansea City
  • Rafa – Benfica
  • Phil Foden – Manchester City
  • Piotr Zieliński – Napoli
  • Amin Younes – Eintracht Frankfurt
  • Harry Kane – Spurs
  • Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan
  • Alexander Lacazette – Arsenal
  • Duvan Zapata – Atalanta

TOTW 15 Silver Stars Objective player: how to unlock

EA SPORTS
The TOTW 15 Silver Stars player is Romarinho.

In addition to a full squad of In-Forms, EA have also rolled out another Silver Stars Objective player – a Brazilian CAM named Romarinho.

With 90 pace and 80 shooting, Romarinho looks like an absolute beast for a silver item, and it’s not going to take too much effort to unlock:

  • Win 3 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge
  • Score 8 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge
  • Assist 6 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge