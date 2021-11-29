Smash Ultimate early Ver. 13.0.1 patch notes: Final fighter balances, release date

The final fighter adjustments are coming to Smash Ultimate once the 13.0.1 update lands. It’s going to be Nintendo’s last patch notes that will implement as many balances for its 82-character roster to clean up the meta.

Nintendo finalized the Smash roster with Sora in the 13.0.0 patch and gave players access to a library of gaming icons for their famed 2D fighting platformer. But now the devs are going back to balance as much as they can before packing up shop.

This is being touted as Smash’s final fighter adjustment patch so fans are eager to see if changes for Pikachu or Mythra will finally be on the table or if other in-game issues will be addressed.

It’s a bittersweet moment for Smash Ultimate fans as this patch will put a bow on the game’s live service life.

Ver. 13.0.1 of Super #SmashBrosUltimate is coming soon! This update includes the final fighter adjustments, meaning replay data from previous versions will be incompatible. Convert your replays by going to Vault -> Replays -> Replay Data -> Convert to Video, before updating. pic.twitter.com/XokoArQa7N — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) November 29, 2021

Sora bug fixes

After becoming the 82nd fighter in Smash Ultimate, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Nintendo address any bugs Sora might have after he was added.

The company typically launches a follow-up patch after a character release to fix new character bugs.

If this really is the final Smash Ultimate fighter adjustment update, then it wouldn’t be surprising for Nintendo to implement hotfixes should more problems arise.

Mythra, Pikachu nerfs

Smash Ultimate players have been reeling from the state of some characters, namely Pikachu and Pyra/Mythra.

Along with Joker, the Smash community has been begging Nintendo to look into these characters for possible changes or balances.

There hasn’t been an indication that devs are targeting them for balance changes but it would be a welcomed send-off from many who want to see them nerfed.

We only know that the Smash Ultimate update 13.0.1 patch notes is coming ‘soon’ and Dexerto will update this article with the complete details once they’re out.