Smash pro Zain cops lengthy Twitch ban after Ludwig prank goes hilariously wrong

Smash Melee pro Zain ‘Zain’ Naghmi has been banned on Twitch for seven days after Ludwig ‘Ludwig’ Ahgren’s prank compelled him to change his gamer tag to an inappropriate one based on an old NSFW meme.

Ludwig’s popularity has exploded in the past year thanks to his historic 31-day Twitch subathon.

However, he’s still deeply immersed in the Smash community and doesn’t hesitate to chime in on matters that pop up, such as Aziz ‘Hax’ Al-Yami’s bizarre video about William ‘Leffen’ Hjelte.

Naturally, that means he’s still friends with many players and pros in the scene, including Zain, who has earned a whopping $57,785 throughout his career so far and developed a decent following on Twitch.

But everyone has that one prankster friend who jeopardizes them from time to time, and it seems like Ludwig fills that role for Zain after his hilarious prank got him banned on Twitch for seven days.

It all started when Golden Guardians, the official esports affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, which Zain is currently signed to, posted a tweet that allowed fans to vote on an in-game tag that he will use a week.

Ludwig responded by saying Meatspin.com, a reference to an ancient shock site that shows an adult film clip being played out to the song ‘You Spin Me Round’ by Dead or Alive.

Unfortunately for Zain and Golden Guardians, Ludwig’s comment received the most votes, and being true to his word, he changed his name accordingly.

“At the end of the day, business is business,” he said.

However, Twitch wasn’t having a bar of it. They’ve got a strict policy against pornography and sexual content in their community guidelines, which his temporary name pointed towards, and it ultimately got him banned.

“Banned on twitch for seven days,” he said. “My good boy status tarnished. Will be practicing for summit off-stream and then heading to LA soon.”

Ludwig responded, gloating over the fact he was responsible for the ban.

“LMAOOO I won a Twitter contest and made Zain change his tag to meatspin, and he got banned on twitch for seven days. I RUINED HIM ROFL,” he said.

The situation left the Smash community in stitches. “Zain won his first supermajor while repping Mogul Moves, and he got his first Twitch ban while repping Meatspin. Ludwig giveth and Ludwig taketh away,” wrote one fan.

However, some saw it as an opportunity to call out Twitch on their hypocrisy for failing to deal with hot tub and ASMR streams with such boldness.

Zain will be back on Twitch on July 4. In the meantime, he said he’s keeping busy by playing Fall Guys off stream.