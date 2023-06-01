Smash pro Sparg0 calls out “misinformation” over Rain’s FaZe expenses claim

FaZe Clan’s Smash Ultimate prodigy Edgar ‘Sparg0’ Valdez has blasted the “misinformation” spread about his organization’s esports expenses.

Rain has been on a tear lately, feuding with Stranger Things’ actress Grace Van Dien, leaking her signing with FaZe, and even claiming that the org is losing a ton of money on esports alone.

In a video, Rain broke down the alleged costs of running esports with PUBG Mobile being the only division actually earning money, with the rest losing six figures. Amazingly, however, he also claimed that Smash’s division was costing FaZe $25,000 per month.

Article continues after ad

This was quite surprising considering Sparg0 is its only Smash player and that would be a lot of money to spend. This didn’t sit right with the Mexican Cloud main, who voiced his thoughts on social media.

Sparg0 blasts misinformation after claim FaZe spend $25,000/month on Smash

In a tweet, the Smash Ultimate superstar slammed some claims that have been made in recent weeks as “misinformation”.

YouTube/Rain Rain claimed FaZe loses $25,000 a month on Smash esports

“I’d appreciate it if y’all stopped talking about things that you are not 100% sure are true,” he added. “Most information being spread is not true and I’m just tired of being attacked for things that are just false.”

Article continues after ad

The world’s new top player went on to address his trip to Japan for Kagaribi 10, a premier super major that he won by double-eliminating the Steve menace Acola.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Sparg0 had to crowdfund his flights and hotel stay in Tokyo, earning enough money for the trip through donations.

According to Sparg0, FaZe has covered tournament expenses when these haven’t been provided by the TO. And with a trip to Japan being so expensive, he wanted to raise money so they could support him for the rest of the year.

Article continues after ad

However, this seems to have fallen on deaf ears, leading the Battle of BC champion to call out those ignoring his explanation.

“I explained my situation about the Japan trip hundreds of times and people just decide to ignore it and assume things just for the sake of a little bit of clout,” he blasted.

After claiming the top spot in Battle of BC 5, Sparg0 went on to win Smash Revolution 2023, a local event in Mexico, by beating Andrik to the trophy. He now sets his sights on emerging victorious at Crown the Third where he’ll battle the likes of Tweek, Shuton, Light, and rival Mexican competitor MkLeo.