Smash pro Hungrybox apologizes after sexual misconduct allegations

Super Smash Bros Melee legend Juan ‘Hungrybox’ Debiedma has issued an apology after anonymous allegations surfaced accusing the pro of sexual misconduct at tournaments.

On July 9, Twitter user Devon Price posted a photo from an anonymous source that detailed information about her encounters with Hungrybox. According to Price, she “spoke with multiple corroborating [sic] witnesses to this account” before she posted it.

In the post, the Smasher alleged that the Team Liquid player would approach her, unless he was already with another woman, and openly stare at her chest and “look down her shirt.”

“His eyes would slowly and methodically work their way up from every inch of my body until finally he would look me in the eyes and say ‘hi,’” the Smasher claimed.

The accuser also addressed a recent video Hungrybox made on his YouTube channel prior to allegations surfacing. In it, he confessed to using his status as a top player to “make it easier to meet people,” being unfaithful in past relationships and would pursue females already in relationships.

“I want to make it clear that his video was especially upsetting to me because he seems to imply he has changed. He hasn’t,” Hungrybox’s accuser wrote. “He is just scared people will actually believe us now with everything going on.”

Hungrybox responds

On Twitter, Debiedma responded and apologized to the accusations. “I want to say that I'm very sorry this happened,” he said. “I can totally see why you would feel objectified and uncomfortable. That's not something I want you or any member of the community to feel.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AYNZJDt5mvc

He further added that he was aware he needed to do better. “If I want the community to be a better place for women, that change has to start with myself,” he explained.

However, his statement did not go without criticism with some further accusing him of “removing himself” from the situation with how he worded the apology. For his part, the Jigglypuff main agreed with the critiques.

Hungrybox is just the latest in a long list of pros to have come under fire for past actions.

That’s very true, and I should have said it in that way.



Thank you Andrew, this is good advice. — hungrybox (@LiquidHbox) July 10, 2020

In the past few weeks, multiple big names in the Smash scene such as Nairoby ‘Nairo’ Quezada and Gonzalo 'ZeRo' Barrios have admitted to their wrongdoings and are reportedly getting help.

Only time will tell what the future holds for competitive Smash as the community reels from the recent developments and changes are made internally.