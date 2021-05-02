Smash figure Cinnpie breaks silence after sexual misconduct allegations - Dexerto

Former Smash commentator and community figure Cinnamon ‘Cinnpie’ Dunson has broken her silence 10 months after being accused of sexual misconduct against Troy ‘Puppeh’ Wells, rejecting the accusations against her.

Cinnpie, now 29, was accused of having a sexual relationship with Puppeh when she was 24 and he was 14.

Puppeh claimed Cinnpie frequently gaslit him, forcing him to delete messages and evidence of their relationship. He also said the relationship “escalated as far as oral sex, but never as far as sexual intercourse.”

After the news broke in July 2020, Cinnpie went offline on social media. However, she has returned on May 1 to dispute the claims against her, while also threatening to sue anyone who writes “hurtful” comments.

My experience with Cinnpie Read: https://t.co/fUXxYXshhc — Puppeh (@PuppehSSB) July 1, 2020

Cinnpie denies Puppeh’s claims

Cinnpie denied all the allegations from Puppeh in her May 1 statement.

“I have never in my life raped anyone, I’m not a pedophile, and I have never forced another person to be in a sexual or romantic relationship with me in anyway,” she said.

The rest of her statement focused on her own experiences, claiming she was sexually assaulted by another person. Cinnpie has reportedly taken this person to court, and did not reveal their name.

“I have never consented to, or asked anyone to wait until I’m black out drunk, vomiting, and unconscious to put their body parts anywhere inside of, or on me, in any way.”

Cinnpie’s statement has been criticized widely by the community for mostly ignoring the original claims, with numerous Smash figures renewing their support of Puppeh.

Cinnpie issues public “cease and desist” letter

Cinnpie also attached a cease and desist letter from her law firm in Virginia to stop “hurtful, baseless, and defamatory” comments made against her.

“Ms. Dunson observed a series of warranted and defamatory attacks against her character and reputation made by various commentators online. These reprehensible accusations have damaged her reputation and adversely affected her life,” it said.

“Should there be further defamatory comments about Ms. Dunson, we will have no choice but to recommend that our client pursue all legal causes of action.”