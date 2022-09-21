Smash Bros community puzzled by college’s bizarre Hungrybox Jigglypuff math question

Super Smash Bros has officially made its way into a college stats class with a bizarre math question about Melee pro Juan ‘Hungrybox’ Debiedma.

Hungrybox is easily one of the biggest names in Smash and when it comes to Melee, he’s a candidate for GOAT status having won practically every major tournament the esport has to offer.

The Jigglypuff main has even teamed up with traditional athletes at special events having worked together with the likes of UFC legend Daniel Cormier and even NFL pro Le’Veon Bell.

Now, it seems like that success has paid off in the most unlikely of places with the Clutchbox being featured in a college class’s question about Smash.

Pro Smash featured in college math question

In a post on Twitter, Hungrybox shared DMs sent to him by a fan featuring a photo of a laptop opened to a math question with the caption “Smash making its way into my stats class.”

The fan claimed that it wasn’t his class, but rather their friend’s and wanted to share the discovery with the Team Liquid Melee pro himself.

The math question itself is specifically about Hungrybox’s gameplay. First, it sets the stage, explaining to students,“when Hungrybox is floating over the edge, he uses b-air 60% of the time, n-air 20% of the time, d-air 10% of the time and u-air 10% of the time.”

It goes on to ask students to determine, “what is the probability he will use b-air on his next attack given that he just used b-air on his current attack?”

Twitter/LiquidHbox Can you solve this math question about Smash pro Hungrybox?

Players were amazed at the discovery with some wishing their own educational experiences would be similar.

“Damn I wish my probability class was like this,” one remarked.

“I love it says what are the odds he uses b-air again, and it the problem its statistically likely, but in [Ultimate], f**k no since you get turned around,” said another, commenting on how the question is specifically about Melee.

It’s not clear what school was using this question, but it’s wild to see Hungrybox and Smash make their way into high levels of education.