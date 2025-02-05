Sakurai bombarded with Smash 6 requests after responding to Switch 2 Nintendo Direct

Super Smash Bros creator Masahiro Sakurai is already being spammed with fighter requests for Smash 6 after his simple response to a Switch 2 Nintendo Direct announcement.

On February 4, Nintendo confirmed that a special Switch 2 Direct would be happening on April 2, 2025 to reveal more information about the console and launch titles.

While not much is known about what games will be revealed, many fans are anxiously awaiting news on the next Smash Bros game – something that Sakurai himself is rumored to have come out of retirement to work on.

Although players are uncertain if Smash 6 will be a completely new entry or a revamped version of Ultimate akin to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, that hasn’t stopped requests from pouring in.

In response to the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct announcement, Sakurai simply tweeted, “Wow” – a rather mundane comment that opened the floodgates of Smash speculation.

Fans plead for Sakurai to add their favorite characters to Smash 6

As soon as Sakurai reacted to the Switch 2 news, players immediately took it as confirmation that Smash 6 was coming and rushed to urge him to add their favorite video game characters.

“I think Fahkumram would be a great character to add to have another Tekken character in smash bros if you are deciding who to include from Tekken,” one urged.

“It’s time Mister Sakurai,” said another, with a laundry list of requests including Shadow the Hedgehog and Waluigi.

“Give them one more chance Sakurai!” exclaimed someone else with a picture of Geno from Super Mario RPG and Skull Kid wearing Majora’s Mask.

Other common requests included Dante, Mater Chief, Crash and Ryu from Ninja Gaiden – although the Smash creator didn’t reply to anyone.

We still don’t know exactly what Sakurai has cooking up and what’s in store for the Smash series, but expect to learn more once April rolls around and Nintendo finally reveals Switch 2 details.