Pepsi Man enters Super Smash Bros Ultimate in brilliant fighter mod

A new mod for Super Smash Bros Ultimate transforms F-Zero’s Captain Falcon into the Japanese soft drink mascot Pepsi Man and the results are amusing to say the least.

Mods for Smash Bros games are very popular, essentially adding more skins and costumes to the game’s already massive existing cast of characters.

With this mod, YouTuber Dylan Zimmerman showcased how the 90s Pepsi mascot would fair if he had to go against the Mushroom Kingdom’s Daisy in a one-on-one matchup on Battlefield.

As you can see, the modders added some nice touches to the UI for the Pepsi Man character.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtNmtX4G6EM

On the fighter select screen, Pepsi Man has an assortment of skins paying homage other soft drinks such as Coke with a red variant, Mountain Dew with a neon green color, Dr Pepper, Sprite and even Fanta.

In the match itself, Captain Falcon’s portrait is replaced with a can of Pepsi and his stocks little blue cans.

Aside from the visual differences, there are not that many changes to the gameplay. So, any Falcon main may want to try giving this one a shot.

This isn’t the first time that Pepsi Man has appeared in a video game. In 1999, a Japanese-only PlayStation game titled “Pepsiman” was released. It received mixed to negative reviews, with Famitsu giving it a 25/40.

Hilariously, Pepsi Man was also a legitimate playable fighter in the Japanese Sega Saturn version of Fighting Vipers. All things considered, the mascot has been in his fair share of games over the years.

Of course, it’s extremely unlikely that Pepsi Man will ever be added to Smash as a DLC fighter, but if you’re thirsty for some new content, this mod should help quench it.