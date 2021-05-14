Ninja reveals the “perfect” League of Legends champ for Smash Ultimate - Dexerto

Twitch superstar Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins revealed which League of Legends champions he would want to see added to Super Smash Bros Ultimate and why they’d be great additions.

Smash Ultimate has become one of the biggest games of all time, featuring a robust roster of some of gaming’s greatest characters such as Mario, Solid Snake, Cloud, Steve from Minecraft and more. As such, it’s not out of the realm of possibility for a LoL champion to make their way to Nintendo’s flagship fighter.

Ninja has been playing a lot of LoL on stream lately. With the gaming icon familiar with so many of the MOBA’s champions, he was asked about which ones he’d like to see added in the future.

Advertisement

“I had a dream last night that Ezreal was added into Smash Bros,” said a donation that Blevins read on stream. “Do you have a League champ you’d want to see?”

After pondering for a brief moment to think it over, Ninja said that Ezreal would be the “perfect” character to add. However, his opinion soon changed once he realized the character may lack the utility needed to make him work in Smash.

Read More: Smash modders tribute Etika with moving character reveal trailer

“Maybe not. Because he only has his Mystic Shot. So, what would his melee moves look like?” he wondered, imitating jabs by punching the air. “There could be better ones…”

Advertisement

Suddenly, as if a lightbulb appeared over his head, Ninja had a eureka moment.

“Sett!” he proclaimed. “I think Sett would probably be a perfect addition. Katarina would probably be cool. Meleeing and her knives and her spins.”

Out of all of Riot’s characters, Ninja seemed to land on Sett and Katarina as the perfect champs to add to Smash. Both would work in their own ways too, with Sett being more of a brawler while Katarina could have a strong projectile game.

Seeing how Smash Bros lacks any sort of MOBA representation, a League fighter could end up working very well and be a welcome addition to Fighters Pass Volume 2.

Advertisement

That said, considering how Riot is working on its very own LoL fighting game codenamed ‘Project L’, the chances of a League character coming to Smash may be slim.

Nonetheless, only two DLC slots remain in Fighters Pass Volume 2, so we won’t have long to wait to find out whether or not a League character actually does make their way to Smash and if Ninja can get his wish.