New Smash Ultimate DLC theory suggests next fighter is from Bandai Namco

Published: 4/Jan/2021 19:28

by Michael Gwilliam
Bandai Namco Tales Symphonia in Smash Ultimate
Nintendo

Fighters Pass Volume 2

With only three more DLC characters remaining in Super Smash Bros Ultimate Fighters Pass Volume 2, some new theories have surfaced surrounding the identity of the next challenger. Now, some are leaning towards the ninth DLC being a Bandi Namco representative.

Smash Ultimate may be the most rumor-filled video game of all time, seeing as how it takes from so many different titles throughout gaming history and mashes them together in the biggest crossover ever.

As such, it’s not strange to hear rumors about Master Chief or Doom Guy appearing in Nintendo’s flagship fighter. Now, a theory has emerged suggesting that the next character to be revealed will be from Bandai Namco, and there is some evidence to back this up.

Thanks to annoying health issues affecting the globe, Bandai Namco’s Tales of Festival 2020 was delayed from June to March 2021 as part of the franchise’s 25th anniversary.

Tales of Festival
Bandai Namco
The Tales of Festival got pushed to March 2021.

Seeing as Bandai Namco is a lead developer on Smash Ultimate, announcing a DLC fighter during or around the Tales of Festival would make sense. Even though Nintendo very rarely correlates DLC reveals with other events, sometimes circumstances align perfectly, such as when Minecraft Steve was shown off just before Minecon.

There is also some major circumstantial evidence supporting the possibility of a Tales rep appearing in Smash Ultimate. For one, while many of the Smash 4 Mii costumes have returned in Ultimate (such as Geno from Super Mario RPG), Tales of Symphonia’s Lloyd Irving’s has not.

While it’s possible Nintendo is saving his Mii costume for a future reveal, the fact that it’s currently absent means that Lloyd hasn’t been ruled out as a DLC fighter just yet.

Lloyd mii fighter poses
Nintendo
Where is the Lloyd Mii fighter?

Plus, Lloyd was listed in an earlier leak that claims Sakurai was given a list of characters that would be possible DLC fighters. Another fighter on the list was Yuri from Tales of Vesperia.

Could Yuri be coming to Smash in an announcement that includes the return of the Lloyd Mii costume? That could very well be the case seeing as when Sephiroth was announced, a few different Final Fantasy 7 Miis were revealed too.

Another thing to keep in mind is that back in September of 2019, voice actor Scott Menville tweeted, “I wish I could tell you about this cool voice-over project I’ve been working on but they had me sign an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement).”

Menville is known for voicing Lloyd Irving in the English rendition of the Tales series, though it’s unclear if the voice could have been recorded so early on if the project was in fact Smash Ultimate.

One final piece of evidence pointing towards a March DLC reveal is the ever-popular Amiibo theory, which states that when amiibo waves are released, a DLC fighter is only a few weeks behind or ahead. So far, the theory has never been proven wrong and the next batch of Smash Bros amiibo with Terry, Byleth and Banjo scheduled for March 26, 2021.

Terry, Banjo and Byleth amiibos
Nintendo
The festival could line up nicely with amiibo theory.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens with the first DLC of 2021, but so far, there’s an interesting case to be made for a Bandai Namco fighter.

Rust

xQc finds genius way to win court case on OfflineTV Rust server

Published: 4/Jan/2021 18:27 Updated: 4/Jan/2021 18:47

by Georgina Smith
xQc next to a Rust promotional image and the Rust logo
Steam: Facepunch / YouTube: xQcOW

xQc

Twitch streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel managed to win a court case in the huge new multi-streamer Rust server by pleading insanity for his client Blaustoise, leading to a hilarious roleplay skit that had both fans and fellow streamers invested in the outcome.

Rust is a multiplayer survival game that was released in 2013, and has been revived in recent weeks for an enormous multi-streamer server in which creators like xQc and Valkyrae have been teaming up and battling against each other for viewer’s entertainment.

The server has produced a substantial amount of content, but as much fun as streamers and fans seems to be having, it has also caused some issues surrounding the gameplay being too overly focused on PVP as opposed to more roleplay-oriented content. This has even lead to the creator of the server, BaboAbe, revealing that a new server would be created where the focus is shifted away from PVP.

Rust wolf promotional image
Facepunch Studios
OfflineTV’s Rust server has massively boosted the game’s player count.

While xQc has been one of the players that have been ruffling feathers on the server, fans were delighted when the streamer decided to participate in a roleplay orientated scene – and he definitely put his all into it.

xQc participates in Rust server court roleplay

Streamer Blaustoise called up xQc to be his lawyer after he killed SwaggerSouls, and while it didn’t look as though he was willing to take on the challenge, after a moment of consideration he asked for the gates to be opened again so he could proceed with his new role.

He started off his speech with a slightly strange tactic, only serving to confirm the murder that Bloustoise was proposed to have committed. “Blaustoise, the handsome man on the left, has asked me to rebuild our walls. When he knows perfectly well that I am incompetent and useless. And he then cold-bloodedly killed this innocent man, Swagger, out of cold blood! He executed him in front of me.”

However, Felix then took a U-turn by announcing, “therefore, I plead insanity. My client is losing it. Insanity plead!” The random turn of events certainly had the audience gripped by this fake court case, and they waited along with xQc as the jury adjourned upstairs.

In a rather unprecedented end to the court, they allowed the ‘God’ to decide who won and it was Swagger who ended up getting shot down, meaning xQc and Blaustoise were deemed the winners.

xQc’s viewers noted that the streamer seemed to be really getting into the roleplay, and the scene left many hoping that there’ll be plenty more fun to come from the variety of streamers on this huge server.