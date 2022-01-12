New Smash Ultimate content has been announced and players are freaking out

Nintendo has announced brand new Super Smash Bros Ultimate content in a huge shock that has players losing their minds.

Smash Ultimate creator Masahiro Sakurai has insisted that the game has finished development with the release of Kingdom Hearts’ Sora and then patch 13.0.1 in December.

One thing that players were concerned about was when the official Japanese Smash Twitter account revealed that starting in November, past Spirit events and tournaments would be reheld, suggesting that content had been completely exhausted.

That has all changed on January 11 when that same account revealed that new content was on the way, much to the pleasant surprise of Smash fans.

Advertisement

New Smash content revealed by Nintendo

In an announcement on Twitter, the Japanese Smash account showed off a brand Spirit Event to celebrate the Street Fighter 35th Anniversary.

Read More: Halo devs Master Chief in Smash Ultimate as bonus fighter

The newest spirit, Ryu Awakened to the Wave of Killing is completely new, so there could very well be even more coming after this.

“New spirits? Wow, I was NOT expecting that,” one user wrote, stunned by the reveal.

New spirits? Wow, I was NOT expecting that. — awesomelink234 (@awesomelink234) January 12, 2022

“LET’S GO NEW SPIRITS!” another exclaimed.

Now that new Spirits seem to be back on the table, it does beg the question: what might be next and will new content be limited to Spirits?

Adding more Mii Fighters could be a great way to continue pumping out new content and game representation without messing up the balance of the title such as with full new fighters.

Advertisement

Plus, there have been rumors that a special edition of Smash Ultimate with all the DLC available will release sometime in 2022. So, it’s possible that new Spirits could be released to give the updated game a wave of new content to work with.

We’ll have to see what the future holds, but it’s good to see there are still plenty of reasons to continue Smashing with friends, even though DLC has been finalized.