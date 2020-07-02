Multiple Smash personalities accused of sexual assault and misconduct

A number of players and popular personalities in the Super Smash Bros. community have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct and assault pouring out in recent days.

While esports as a whole seems to be experiencing its own 'MeToo' movement, with a number of high-profile names coming forward to detail stories of times they have been assaulted or wronged by other members of the industry, some strong allegations have surfaced from the Smash scene.

Advertisement

Between July 1-2, multiple stories came out from the Smash community as some of the world’s best players and top personalities revealed accusations of sexual misconduct.

This includes two young boys recounting times they were allegedly abused or sexualized by fellow competitors, as well as prolific EVO co-founder Joey 'MrWizard' Cuellar being placed on administrative leave from the company due to allegations made against him.

Advertisement

Puppeh accuses Cinnpie

On July 1, Troy ‘Puppeh’ Wells released a Twitlonger, alleging that throughout the summer of 2016 – when he was 14 years old – he had a sexual relationship with Cinnamon ‘Cinnpie’ Dunson, who was 24 at the time.

Puppeh accuses Cinnpie of frequently gaslighting him and forcing him to delete messages between them. To this day, he says he still struggles to understand and process his emotions regarding the situation.

Cinnpie is yet to comment on or respond to the claims.

Advertisement

CaptainZack accuses Nairo

On July 2, Zack ‘CaptainZack’ Lauth accused top-tier Smash pro, Nairoby ‘Nairo’ Quezada, of having a sexual relationship with him when he was just 15 years old, and the accused was 20.

In the TwitLonger Zack posted, he explains that he doesn’t want Nairo to be canceled but simply to speak his truth, with multiple screenshots of him detailing his experiences with Nairo to another friend.

He ends the TwitLonger again reiterating that he doesn’t want Quezada to suffer over the allegations, but that “the stress of having this experience weighing on him” was too much to bear.

Advertisement

CaptainZack’s story was bolstered by the support of fellow pro Gavin ‘Tweek’ Dempsey, who said that he was aware of the relationship between the two but kept it quiet out of respect for Zack, who Tweek says begged him to keep the secret.

Nairo deactivated his Twitter account shortly after allegations surfaced, but returned to the platform to apologize to Zack and revealing that he will be taking time away for self-reflection.

NRG also released a statement, announcing that they would be severing all ties with Nairo.

EVO co-founder MrWizard placed on leave

In the early hours of Thursday, July 2, popular fighting games tournament EVO also released a statement, saying that they are aware of accusations made against Joey Cuellar, and that they have placed him on administrative leave while they attempt to get to the bottom of the situation.

A message to all players, attendees, and fans pic.twitter.com/TJfNxVPiXC — EVO (@EVO) July 2, 2020

This follows a number of accusations, including one made by PyronIkari, in which he accuses Cuellar of making “bets” in order to get predominantly “young boys” to remove their clothes or, as in PyronIkari’s case, show him his genitals.

This is an ongoing story and, if those accused come out with statements, it will be updated accordingly.