Master Chief in Smash more likely than ever following Switch 2 rumors

Halo’s Master Chief could finally be making his Super Smash Bros debut following recent reports about Microsoft games showing up on Switch 2.

The gaming world has been abuzz with Switch 2 rumors and leaks with the internet waiting for Nintendo to officially reveal its long-awaited next console.

Amid the speculation, insider NateTheHate claimed in his podcast that the Halo: Master Chief Collection would be coming to PS5 and Switch 2. This was later backed up by Windows Central’s Jez Corden.

“Microsoft is just going to fully Embrace that any game I’d say any game coming out this year will at some point find its way to PS5 and/or Switch 2,” he said. “It’s just going to be a question of when. It could be six months later, it could be 12 months later but I think that at some point anything coming out this year will find its way to other systems.”

(segment begins at 54:00)

NateTheHate further added that Microsoft will be a “very big supporter” of Switch 2 when it releases.

If the company’s current relationship with Nintendo is anything to go by, then Smash fans could be in for a major treat when the next Smash Bros is announced.

Halo’s Master Chief could finally be coming to Smash Bros

The Smash series has been featuring third-party fighters since Brawl on the Wii and continued to add non-Nintendo characters in Smash 4 and Ultimate.

With Ultimate in particular, Nintendo worked with Microsoft to ensure that Banjo and Minecraft Steve could join the game, and the fighter featured costumes from Bethesda titles such as Doom, Elder Scrolls, and Fallout.

When Smash Ultimate’s DLC wrapped up with Kingdom Hearts’ Sora as the final Fighters Pass Volume 2 character, the Halo devs were a bit disappointed.

Halo Community Manager John Junyszek even posted on X, then known as Twitter, hoping that “maybe one day” Master Chief would battle alongside Mario and Sonic.

YouTube/Sourcy Master Chief would be many people’s dream DLC fighter.

Now, his wish may be closer to reality. Smash creator Masahiro Sakurai has indicated that he’s working on a new game despite “retiring” and said he’d like to work with Nintendo on the inevitable follow-up to Ultimate.

Of course, with the massive roster of Ultimate, the big question players have had is whether the series will be rebooted or launch a Deluxe Edition of Ultimate with more fighters and stages.

Regardless of the direction they take, the new game will need a big reveal. Nothing quite gets an audience hyped like a fighter they’ve waited years for, and Spartan 117 fits the bill.

With Halo rumored to come to Nintendo consoles, this would certainly help Master Chief’s case and could help cross-promote Switch 2 titles.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens, but it’s looking increasingly likely that we see Master Chief, Sonic, and Mario in the same game sooner than not.