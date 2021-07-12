Majora’s Mask Skull Kid & Raichu join Smash Bros in new ‘Beyond Melee’ mod

With the popularity of Super Smash Bros mods growing, a new redesigned Melee has been announced and the community is blown away, especially because of how it adds five fighters — including Skull Kid from The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask.

Zelda fans have been wanting to see some new representation in Smash for years, but since Brawl, the last new character has been Toon Link. As such, only Triforce holders Link, Ganondorf and Zelda have made the cut… until now.

Beyond Melee isn’t just a mod that adds new characters, it’s built to rebalance the game with new movesets, stages and even modes.

On July 10, the first demo trailer was released, showcasing everything the mod has to offer including Fay, Wolf, Shadow Mewtwo, Raichu, and Skull Kid.

To make this even better, the fighters aren’t just clones of existing ones. In the case of Raichu, the devs wrote: “Almost all of his moves are entirely new, but stay true to the spirit of the Pikachu lineage.”

For Skull Kid, his moveset is entirely original and even adds some new elements that should stay true to the character’s personality.

“His counter is actually a curse, planting a poisonous flower on his opponent’s head, but the counter play is what you’d expect… Except for one thing. Skull Kid’s side special looks like his counter, but don’t be fooled! Try to punish it, and you’ll be hit away just before he teleports to safety,” his fighter description reads.

This looks awesome, i wanna try it! https://t.co/npBSu5Oxai — T1 | MkLeo (@Mkleosb) July 11, 2021

The mod has a lot of people talking. Smash Ultimate pro Leonardo ‘MkLeo’ Lopez Perez tweeted a video of Beyond Melee, calling it “awesome” and something he wants to try.

Seeing as Melee remains one of the most popular fighting games of all time, it will be very interesting to see how Beyond Melee develops and if it ends up growing its own spin-off scene.

Who knows, maybe once Smash Ultimate’s final DLC is released, that game too will be getting some significant mod treatment. Whatever the case, we can’t wait to see what happens.