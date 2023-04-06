Ludwig signs world’s best Smash Melee player Zain as Moist Esports expands

Moist Esports just announced the signing of the number one Smash Melee player and Marth main, Zain “Zain” Naghami, as the budding esports organization continues to expand.

2023 seems to be a year of rapid expansion for MoistCr1TiKaL and Ludwig’s joint esports team, Moist Esports. They kicked the year off with star streamer Ludwig being announced as a co-owner and a Valorant team competing in the NA challengers circuit. Given the early success, the founders certainly haven’t been quiet on the idea of expansion to new competitive scenes.

Now they have once again acted on the plans and made more “big mogul moves”, as Ludwig would say.

In a teaser video featuring Ludwig getting ready in the morning and spoofing rom-com flicks, fans got the announcement that Moist Esports has signed 2022’s number one Smash Bros melee player, Zain.

Ever since 2018, Zain has been consistently placing among the top 10 in the Super Smash Bros Melee Rank (SSBMRank), and various other community-made lists.

2022 was no doubt a breakout year for the Marth main as he finally achieved number one on the leaderboards, in both the summer and year-end lists.

Last year saw him not only take home two Smash Majors in Shine and Pound 2022, but he also won Genesis 8 and the Ludwig Smash Invitational to boot. And if he wasn’t lifting trophies, he was consistently placing top 10 or making a run in the playoff brackets.

However, on March 30, 2023, Golden Guardians announced that Zain was leaving the org. The team had been home for Zain since the start of 2020, but now he finds himself as part of Moist Esports.

Zain’s signing onto Moist Esports sees him joining Kurtis “moky” Pratt as the org’s second Melee player. Moky finished 2022 at 13 in the SSBMRank, and now Moist seems to be vying for the title as the greatest Melee superteam.