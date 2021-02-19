Logo
Leffen slams Hungrybox for his reaction to Smash Ultimate’s Pyra release video

Published: 19/Feb/2021 11:22

by Lauren Bergin
Hungrybox_Pyra_Smash_Ultimate_reaction_video_sparks_TSM_Leffen_Outrage
Twitter: LiquidHBox, Luc Bouchon

Hungrybox Leffen

The Smash Ultimate universe has recently seen the introduction of Pyra and Myrtha from Xenoblade 2 but YouTuber Juan Manuel ‘Hungrybox’ DeBeidma has received backlash for sexualizing the character’s appearances. 

While Pyra’s release into the Smash Ultimate universe has left some fans a little disappointed, her release marks the first every two-in-one character.

With players able to shift back and forth between the firey Xenoblade 2 champion and her lightning-based comrade Myrtha, it’ll be interesting to see how Nintendo juggle the weight differences between the two characters.

However, Smash Ultimate player and YouTuber Hungrybox’s reaction to Pyra’s release trailer has left several fans enraged, including fellow pro player William Peter ‘Leffen’ Hjelte.

Hungrybox’s reaction to Pyra

Pyra in Smash Ultimate
Nintendo
Pyra and Mythra are the first ever two-in-one fighter.

Hungrybox has become a go-to for Smash Ultimate fans across the globe. While his reaction videos are normally met with hilarity, this one has fallen a bit short.

At several points throughout the video the Argentinian YouTuber compliments Pyra’s body, but in a way that many have deemed to be inappropriate.

Noting that “I like that render, kinda wifey right now dude,” he concludes the video by referring to her as “the thiccest character in Smash… they did it to appeal.”

This has sparked a debate on Twitter, which popular Smash pro TSM Leffen is at the helm of.

TSM Leffen hits back at Hungrybox

In a series of tweets, the TSM Smash star brought up the YouTuber’s controversial reaction video. His comments, however, are also directed at the wider community for their lack of condemnation for the sexualization of the game’s characters.

Writing that “this sh*t is disappointing,” he goes on to say that “this sh*t needs to change and stop making excuses for sh*t like this.”

Addressing Hungybox head-on in his final tweet, he comments “to be clear I don’t think what Hbox did now is as bad as sharing hentai and definitely not as the much worse sh*t, but its imo still really inappropriate behavior for someone who makes content for a largely underage audience, esp given his past.”

Hungrybox Apologises

After the debate blew up online, the Smash YouTuber took to Twitter to issue a formal apology.

He writes that “in a quite tone-deaf fashion I decided to make a lot of boob / body jokes. In doing so, I didn’t consider the perspective & comfort of others.”

 

He continues “I or any other content creator shouldn’t encourage the objectification of women, even if it’s of a video game character. Because one step leads to another and then back to the same problems that led to a lot of pain for others.”

While the situation has been quickly put to bed, it raises questions regarding what Smash content creators should consider before posting on their channels.

Call of Duty

NICKMERCS reveals concerns over BOCW Warzone Season 2 loot changes

Published: 19/Feb/2021 11:03 Updated: 19/Feb/2021 11:05

by Connor Bennett
Nickmercs side-by-side with a FFAR from Cold War
NICKMERCS/Activision

NICKMERCS Warzone Season 2

Twitch star and YouTuber Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff believes the FFAR is set to suffer from the upcoming Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 2 update, making a few predictions about its future as a part of floor loot. 

Ever since Warzone released as a part of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the meta has constantly been changing. Pretty much every weapon type has had its day in the sun before balancing updates have changed things. 

With Cold War Season 2 on the horizon, Warzone is set to undergo changes yet again – adding new locations, new weapons, and new modes as well. 

As a result, the current crop of weapons will be tweaked and floor loot will be shaken up as well. That, according to NICKMERCS, could spell disaster for the FFAR and players who rely on ground loot.

Black Ops Cold War FFAR 1
Activision / Treyarch
The FFAR is one of the standout weapons from Cold War.

The FFAR is widely regarded as one of, if not the, best weapons in Warzone and is widely available in Verdansk. When the Season 2 update rolls around, Nick believes that will change, as there should be floor loot changes coming. 

Though, he is unsure if the changes will be all that positive. “I love running through Superstore, getting an FFAR on the ground, and melting everybody, its fun – because in Warzone right now, it’s nice knowing that if I have 25 stream snipers landing with me, if I get an FFAR, they’re all dead,” he said. 

“Now, we know this thing is going to get a nerf but I’m also assuming it’s going to get taken out of ground loot. My only hope is that if they do, and probably will, swap up the floor loot, I hope there’s still some good guns because every now and again they make some changes and there ain’t nothing to use on the ground.”

Even though Nick is likely spot on about floor loot changes, nothing has been confirmed just yet. We only know that new weapons are coming, not whats happening with the current crop. 

We’ll just have to wait and see if he’s right about the FFAR and floor loot once the update rolls around on February 24.