Huge Smash Ultimate fan vote reveals bizarre DLC fighter requests

Super Smash Bros Ultimate fans are some of the most vocal gamers in existence, often seen shouting from the internet's proverbial rooftops about what characters they want as DLC. Now, a new fan poll has revealed some interesting suggestions for upcoming fighters.

The ongoing poll is one of the largest fan ballots in Smash history, boasting over 13,000 votes.

Amusingly, it also features obscure suggestions from players, featuring characters some may consider extremely unlikely to end up in Fighters Pass Volume 2.

In a July 13 update, the poll revealed the 29 most popular characters for Smash Ultimate, with Nintendo’s very own Waluigi topping the list with 1,143 votes.

The Luigi doppelganger has long been a Smash fan favorite, with many advocating for the purple-attired menace to graduate from assist trophy to full-blown fighter. It’s no wonder why he’s currently leading the pack.

In second place was another popular candidate in the form of Ubisoft’s Rayman. Ubisoft has made it quite well-known that they would love to see their mascot duke it out with Mario and Link, but so far, he hasn’t made the cut.

Minecraft’s Steve came third with 704 votes, not surprising given the popularity of the franchise. While Steve is normally near the top in fan votes, the next few characters are a bit of a shocker.

If we're gonna get to the title of the biggest fan ballot ever. we're gonna need all the help we can get. PLEASE share this post with as many people as you can. Tag anyone and everyone! <3 much love guys https://t.co/UyArUr88Y3 #SmashBrosUltimate #Nintendo #JOYCONBOYZFOREVER pic.twitter.com/w6cP0FAJ6u — The Ballot Man📻 (@Demo4Smash) July 13, 2020

Heavy from Team Fortress 2 came in fourth, racking up a whopping 611 votes. While TF2 has a major cult following, it’s strange to see Heavy of all people so high on the list. The same can be said for Kirby’s Bandana Dee in fifth with 609 votes.

From there, things stabilize a bit with the likes of Geno, Crash, Shantae and Kingdom Hearts’ Sora making up the next four. However, the list gets a bit strange yet again, with The Knight from Hollow Knight at 10 and the foul-mouthed squirrel Conker at 13.

While there are some bizarre candidates in the results, not all of the fighter votes are absurd: The likes of Doomguy, Master Chief and Dante are all in the top 18.

Currently, the poll is said to be the second-largest in Smash history, and is only a few thousand away from being the biggest yet.

Sadly, it’s unclear how much of an effect the results will have, as the characters in Fighters Pass Volume 2 have already been decided. However, in the event there’s a third pass or another Smash game in the future, making your voice heard could help out.