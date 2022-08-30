How to watch Ludwig’s $1m Smash invitational: Dates, stream & details

Streamer Ludwig Ahgren has announced the biggest Smash invitational of all time. Here’s how to watch or even enter if you’re up to it.

Super Smash Bros remains one of the biggest esports in the world, having produced some of the biggest stars in the gaming world.

Although he is better known for his subathons and other content, Ludwig got his start as a competitive Melee player and has been organizing competitive Smash tournaments since 2018.

For his next big event, Ludwig is going back to his roots as he has recently announced the “biggest Smash invitational” tournament ever with $1 million in prize money up for grabs. Here is how and when you can get in on the action.

How to watch Ludwig’s Smash invitational

Dates

The Ludwig Smash Invitational will take place on October 21 and will run through October 23, 2022 with the last chance qualifier being on Friday.

Streaming

Ludwig will be hosting the tournament live in Las Vegas, but he will also be streaming the event live on his YouTube channel. Visit YouTube.com/Ludwigahgren when the tournament is going on to catch all the action.

Participants

Ludwig teased that the Smash Invitational will feature 32 Melee players and 32 Ultimate players competing. Although it’s unclear the exact format, Ludwig did tease some of the pro players and streamers who would be participating.

Melee Players:

William Peter ‘Leffen’ Hjelte

Jake ‘Jmook’ DiRado

Cody ‘iBDW’ Schwab

Juan ‘Hungrybox’ Debiedma

Justin ‘Wizzrobe’ Hallett

Zain Naghmi

Joseph Manuel ‘Mang0’ Marquez

Ultimate players:

Kolawole ‘Kola’ Aideyan

Paris ‘Light’ Ramirez Garcia

William ‘Glutonny’ Belaid

Leonardo ‘MkLeo’ Lopez Perez

Angel ‘Onin’ Mireles

Michael ‘Riddles’ Kim

Gavin ‘Tweek’ Dempsey

We will update this article as more information about the Ludwig Smash Invitational becomes available.