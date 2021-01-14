How to get physical Smash Ultimate fighter invitations with My Nintendo

Smash Ultimate fans wanting to send an iconic invitation to a friend or family member can now get their chance as physical envelopes can now be shipped through My Nintendo.

A common motif in Smash is characters receiving an “invitation” with the game’s logo to indicate they had been chosen to join the star-studded fighting game.

This has been seen in many DLC fighter announcements such as Terry Bogard’s and Min Min’s trailers where multiple characters fight over the invitation with whoever receives it being added to the roster.

As such, the invitations have become an iconic piece of Smash and video game history, which is saying a lot considering they’re just pieces of paper.

Be that as it may, fans can now earn these invitations through My Nintendo for 400 Platinum Points. Each set contains three white, green and blue cards, envelopes and stickers with the Smash logo.

In order to get the invitations, you’ll have to follow these steps:

1) Sign in to your Nintendo Account.

2) Redeem your Platinum Points for the item you’d like to get. You will receive a promo code.

3) Select “Access Now” to visit store.nintendo.com.

4) Select “Add to cart.”

5) Enter the code that you received in the pop-up.

6) Complete your transaction and your item will be shipped to you!

Keep in mind, however, that this is a limited-time item so be sure to grab it while you can. Interestingly, the reward code will expire on March 8, 2021.

The expiry is note-worthy as it could be yet another sign pointing towards the release of DLC fighter 9. As Dexerto has previously reported, there are plenty of indicators so far suggesting that the next character will be released in March.

The next wave of amiibo consisting of Byletyh, Terry and Banjo is scheduled for March and in the past, all amiibo releases have coincided with a DLC fighter reveal.

March is also when the Tales Of Festival will begin, and signs have pointed to a Tales of Symphonia representative potentially being the next DLC fighter, so this is just one other thing to keep in mind.

In any case, be sure to pick up your own Smash invitations so you can invite whoever you want to the game while you still can.