How to get physical Smash Ultimate fighter invitations with My Nintendo

Published: 14/Jan/2021 20:29

by Michael Gwilliam
Real life smash ultimate invitations
Nintendo

Smash Ultimate fans wanting to send an iconic invitation to a friend or family member can now get their chance as physical envelopes can now be shipped through My Nintendo.

A common motif in Smash is characters receiving an “invitation” with the game’s logo to indicate they had been chosen to join the star-studded fighting game.

This has been seen in many DLC fighter announcements such as Terry Bogard’s and Min Min’s trailers where multiple characters fight over the invitation with whoever receives it being added to the roster.

As such, the invitations have become an iconic piece of Smash and video game history, which is saying a lot considering they’re just pieces of paper.

Joker holds smash invitation
Nintendo
The Smash invitation has become a series icon.

Be that as it may, fans can now earn these invitations through My Nintendo for 400 Platinum Points. Each set contains three white, green and blue cards, envelopes and stickers with the Smash logo.

In order to get the invitations, you’ll have to follow these steps:

1) Sign in to your Nintendo Account.
2) Redeem your Platinum Points for the item you’d like to get. You will receive a promo code.
3) Select “Access Now” to visit store.nintendo.com.
4) Select “Add to cart.”
5) Enter the code that you received in the pop-up.
6) Complete your transaction and your item will be shipped to you!

physical smash ultimate cards
Nintendo
The cards come in white, blue and green.

Keep in mind, however, that this is a limited-time item so be sure to grab it while you can. Interestingly, the reward code will expire on March 8, 2021.

The expiry is note-worthy as it could be yet another sign pointing towards the release of DLC fighter 9. As Dexerto has previously reported, there are plenty of indicators so far suggesting that the next character will be released in March.

The next wave of amiibo consisting of Byletyh, Terry and Banjo is scheduled for March and in the past, all amiibo releases have coincided with a DLC fighter reveal.

Fighters Pass Volume 2 spots
Nintendo
Who could the final three fighters be?

March is also when the Tales Of Festival will begin, and signs have pointed to a Tales of Symphonia representative potentially being the next DLC fighter, so this is just one other thing to keep in mind.

In any case, be sure to pick up your own Smash invitations so you can invite whoever you want to the game while you still can.

Call of Duty

League Play & BO2 Express map confirmed for Black Ops Cold War Season 1: release dates & info

Published: 14/Jan/2021 19:59 Updated: 14/Jan/2021 20:16

by Albert Petrosyan
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

Treyarch has confirmed that even more content will be coming to Black Ops Cold War as part of the Season 1 Reloaded update, including the highly requested League Play competitive mode and an iconic Black Ops 2 multiplayer map called Express. 

Black Ops Cold War’s Season One Reloaded update dropped on January 14, adding tons of new content for the game’s multiplayer and Zombies modes. However, Treyarch also announced that there would be even more coming later on in the season.

Perhaps the two biggest additions on the way are the train-station Express map from Black Ops 2, and League Play – the fan-favorite ranked mode that brings competitive play to public lobbies.

Here’s everything we know so far:

When is Express coming to Black Ops Cold War?

Express Black Ops 2 map
Treyarch
The iconic Express map from Black Ops 2 is coming to Black Ops Cold War!

Black Ops 2’s Express has always been regarded as one of the better maps in Call of Duty history. Set in a California train station, the map contrasts the interior’s tight and close-quarters hallways and rooms with the wide-open outdoor area that allows players to traverse in and on top of the various trains parked on the platforms.

Due to the stylistic differences between the eras of Black Ops 2 and the BOCW, it remains to be seen if Treyarch are going to make any changes to the design of Express to better match it with the setting of the new game since such high-speed trains might not be time-appropriate.

Either way, we’ll find out on Thursday, February 4, 2021, when the map is scheduled to go live.

When is League Play coming to Black Ops Cold War?

Black Ops Cold War Season One Reloaded Roadmap
Treyarch
The Season 1 Reloaded Roadmap reveals that League Play is coming soon to Black Ops Cold War!

No mode or feature has probably been requested more by the CoD player-base than League Play, which is a ranked playlist that follows the official competitive ruleset, meaning that only the weapons, attachments, perks, and equipment used in the Call of Duty League are allowed.

It was always assumed that League Play would eventually get released in BOCW but it wasn’t officially confirmed until Treyarch’s community manager recently did so on Reddit.

Now, we have an even more clear idea of when the mode will be arriving – Activision confirmed that it’ll be “in-season,” meaning sometime before the end of Season One. According to the Battle Pass, S1 will be wrapping up around February 24, which means you can expect League Play to be live on or before that date, barring any unforeseen delays.