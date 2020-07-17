How to counter Min Min's buff in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Min Min appears to be staking her claim in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate meta since being added to the Nintendo Switch game, but if you think the buffed Dragon ARM is impossible to counter, we're going to stop you right there.

The ARMS character was the latest to join the fight in Smash Ultimate, added on June 29, and even though members of the community have their eyes peeled clues for the next to be added to the game, the one they've just been introduced to can prove quite difficult to stop.

Advertisement

Those who have come up against the fighter will know her throwing game is a huge weapon, as it triggers a Dragon ARM buff. This buff includes a laser follow up as well as having the arm deal much more damage than usual.

This can take people out in a heartbeat if they don't play their cards right, yet there are a few things you can do to counter it.

Advertisement

Throw Min Min

Using the biggest strength against her is an easy way to get the upper hand.

Why? Well, because throwing the character will cause Min Min to lose a power-up, making it more difficult for that Dragon ARM to come out swinging.

The longer you can stall it for, the better. Some special attacks will help you pull this off, and then it's just a case of trial and error.

Advertisement

Take your time

Just like every other special move buff in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, it's not a permanent thing and does have a cooldown period.

If you can manage to keep your distance for a short while, around 20 seconds, that will allow the buff to cool down and will open up the opportunity to land a few blows of your own afterwards. Going punch for punch with her powerful arm isn't a great idea.

Try to bury her

The title for this trick might sound brutal on the surface, although there's no doubt that burying the character will go some way into stopping her from throwing a deadly punch with that Dragon ARM.

Advertisement

For example, if you use Donkey Kong's side special that should be enough to knock Min Min out of her stride.

Force Min Min into a mistake

Lastly, one of the things you might want to do – and this one is more defensive than previous suggestions – is to avoid a Grounded Tech from Min Min.

Read More: Sakurai explains how Smash Ultimate takes liberties with new fighters

If she manages to miss that, the Dragon ARM buff will be lost so this is a handy thing to know in battle. If things are looking a little tight on the offense side of things, just avoiding this move can go some way into helping you remove one of her biggest weapons.

So, there you have it. Those simple tips should help you understand how to counter Min Min's Dragon ARM buff in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

There are, of course, other specific ways to stop it although many are specific to each character, so we tried to keep it to four that many fighters can do. If you have a tip you think we missed, hit us up on twitter @SSBUNews!