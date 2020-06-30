How Mang0 Became Smash Melee's God of Mischief

In the world of Smash Melee, there are five players who have ascended to God status, and of these Gods, Joseph 'Mang0' Marquez is undoubtedly the most controversial.

Mang0 is known for his sense of humor that is often described as 'divisive' or 'abrasive' which has led to him having some trouble in the scene, both inside and outside, of the game.

One of these times was when he blasted one of his rivals Juan 'Hungrybox' Debiedma during a Reddit AMA by saying: "I have 0 respect for your skill, I think you're a disgrace to the game." This comment became infamous in the Smash community and lost Mang0 plenty of supporters.

Despite how many felt about his personality outside of the main stage, there is no denying he talent and skill that has seen him rise to the top of Melee through the years as he, rightfully, finds himself in the pantheon of Gods.

This is the tale of Mang0, his bumpy ride to the top of Melee, and his self proclaimed reckless approach to both Smash and life which has led to him both succeeding and failing in the public eye.