Genius Smash Ultimate trick makes Sephiroth’s Gigaflare totally unstoppable

Published: 4/Jan/2021 13:11

by James Busby
Final Fantasy’s Sephiroth has been wreaking havoc in Smash Ultimate and now one player has found a way to make his Gigaflare even more terrifying. 

Super Smash Bros’ roster is home to plenty of characters from iconic video game franchises, making it one the largest fighting rosters ever created. However, Sakurai’s latest entry has seen Cloud Strife’s archenemy, Sephiroth enter the fray. This battle-hardened Shinra soldier is one of the most powerful fighters in Smash Bros thanks to his incredible damage and overall coverage. 

As a result, many casual and competitive Smash players have been utilizing his devastating moves in online battles to gain a competitive advantage. While Sephiroth’s kit is incredibly strong, his Gigaflare his most potent move. This is especially true now that Nintendo Unity has found a way to deal over 59,000% damage in just one hit. 

How to make Sephiroth’s Gigaflare deal insane damage

Smash Bros.
Nintendo
Gigaflare is one of the most devastating moves in Smash Bros.

Sephiroth Gigaflare was already potent without this technique as the normal version deals 47 damage in just a single hit. However, YouTube channel Nintendo Unity has found a way to increase this damage even further, enabling Sephiroth to deal over 59,000 damage with one Gigaflare hit. 

Here’s how you maximize Sephiroth’s Gigaflare yourself:

  1. Pick the Find Mii Stage as the Dark Emperor increases your damage by 1.78.
  2. Enter Sephiroth’s winged form (take damage). This enables you to deal 1.3 times damage.
  3. Chain reflect two Franklin Badges to increase Gigaflare’s power.
  4. Use the Vince Assist Trophy to triple the damage your opponent will receive. 
  5. Turn on Stale Moves to make your first Gigaflare hit x1.05 harder.

Sephiroth Spirit Team combination

Smash Bros.
Nintendo
You’ll need the perfect Spirit team if you wish to unleash Gigaflare’s true power.

Once you have used the settings above, it’s time to set up the perfect Spirit team. Nintendo Unity uses Hades with the Giant Killer and Metal Killer combination, which gives Sephiroth a 30% power boost thanks to the Trade-Off Attacks skill. The Spirits also must have the Demon fighting style as both of these grant 1.4 damage boosts. 

Once you have equipped these Spirits, you’ll want to use all of the above against an AI Shulk. Shulk will need to be equipped with a level one Papercraft Mario Spirit as it has a disadvantage to Hades, while also proving extremely weak to fire. 

You’ll also need to make Shulk giant with the Mario mushroom and metal with the metal coat item. Doing this will further increase your damage against the Xenoblade protagonist. If that wasn’t enough, Shulk also takes 1.3x damage when he is using his Buster Monado Art. 

This makes him the perfect test dummy for Sephiroth’s most powerful Gigaflare. 

Custom Balance setting changes

In order to deal as much damage as humanly possible, you’ll also need to change some rules in the options menu. 

  1. Navigate over to the Options menu.
  2. Select the Custom Balance panel. 
  3. Switch Custom Balance to On.
  4. Boost Sephiroth’s power to +3.

Doing the above will increase Sephiroth’s power by a whopping 130%, allowing Gigaflare to unleash its full potential. Once all of the above settings have been adjusted, head on over to the Find Mii Stage and unleash your world-ending Gigaflare. 

While you may not ever be able to pull off this max damage Gigaflare in an actual match, it’s certainly a sight to behold, so be sure to watch Nintendo Unity’s video for an in-depth analysis of this truly devastating move. 

FIFA

FIFA 21 TOTW 15 predictions: Sancho, Kane, Lukaku

Published: 4/Jan/2021 12:49 Updated: 4/Jan/2021 12:50

by Connor Bennett
Jadon Sancho TOTW card FIFA 21
Graphics: EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA TOTW FIFA Ultimate Team

FIFA 21’s Team of the Week 15 is almost here in Ultimate Team, and even though TOTY is on the horizon, this could be a tasty little lineup. So, here are our predictions. 

Plenty of FIFA 21 players will be looking ahead to the biggest, and typically best, promo of the year – Team of the Year – seeing as we’re now into January and it’s on the horizon, looming large. 

The annual promo sees the best players in the game rewarded with some of the best non-Icon cards of the year, but before we get to that point, we still have another one or two sets of Team of the Week cards to be released. 

With leagues across the globe still playing games at a thick and fast pace, there are still plenty of players to choose from for TOTW 15, but the Headliners promo and TOTY might things a little bit trickier. EA shouldn’t really double up on cards, after all. But, this week should still provide some nice cards.  

Harry Kane in FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Spurs’ Harry Kane should feature in FIFA 21’s newest TOTW.

Headlining our predictions this week are Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku, and Tottenham Hotspurs’ Harry Kane. Yes, it could be a pretty tasty forward line after their performances this week.

Elsewhere, Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney and Alex Lacazette were on fire as the Gunners dispatched of West Bromwich Albion. Atalanta’s Duvan Zapata bagged a brace against Sassuolo so he gets a nod, as does Thomas Soucek who scored West Ham United’s late winner against Everton.

We’ve also gone for Manchester City’s Phil Foden, Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, Benfica’s Rafa, and Barcelona’s Frankie De Jong.

FIFA 21 TOTW 15 Predictions | Team of the Week 15

  • GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma – AC Milan 
  • GK: Gregor Kobel – VfB Stuttgart
  • LB: Kieran Tierney – Arsenal
  • LB: Iago – Augsburg
  • RB: De Marcos – Atletico Bilbao
  • CB: Ben Mee – Burnley
  • CB: Willi Orban – Red Bull Salzburg 
  • CDM: Thomas Soucek – West Ham United
  • CM: Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich
  • CM: Baptiste Santamaría – Freiburg
  • CM: Koke – Atletico Madrid
  • CM: Frenkie De Jong – Barcelona
  • CM: Youri Tielemans – Leicester City
  • RM: Jadon Sancho – Borussia Dortmund
  • RM: Jamal Lowe – Swansea City
  • LM: Rafa – Benfica
  • LW: Phil Foden – Manchester City
  • CAM: Piotr Zielinski – Napoli
  • CAM: Amin Younes – Eintracht Frankfurt
  • ST: Harry Kane – Spurs
  • ST: Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan
  • ST: Alexander Lacazette – Arsenal
  • ST: Duvan Zapata – Atalanta

Obviously, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 15 and aren’t official in any way. EA will likely have shortlisted drafted up for the next Headliners cards, as well as TOTY, and they could affect this team. 

Though, we don’t have to wait all that long anyway. Team of the Week 15 will be released on Wednesday, January 6 at 6 pm GMT.