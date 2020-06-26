Free Smash Ultimate Spirit Board Pack 5 rewards now available to claim

Nintendo have rolled out even more free rewards for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and they can be claimed right now in-game, as part of the Spirit Board Challenge Pack 5.

The title, which was released on the Nintendo Switch console back in December 2018, has possibly the most comprehensive roster of characters ever seen in a fighting game, with ARMS' Min Min joining the fight this month.

Following on from that exciting news, much of the community are now being given the chance to pick up even more bonuses in-game. So, let's take a look at what's included, and for those who don't know already, how to redeem them as well.

All rewards in Spirit Board Challenge Pack 5

As part of the latest content pack, you can grab an assortment of items that should help you out. These can be found below.

All Primaries (x10)

All Supports (x10)

Rematch (x5)

Sluggish Shield (x10)

Shield Spacer (x10)

How to claim Spirit Board Challenge Pack 5

In order to claim the different prizes above in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, you're going to need to be a Switch Online subscriber. This is available on a free trial basis for new subs, although those with a free membership cannot redeem the promotional pack.

So, sign up to the Switch Online subscription online, which can be done via their official website, and then follow the instructions below:

Sign up to Switch Online subscription service. This is available on a monthly basis, or annually. Head over to the Switch eShop in the console's main menu. From there, redeem the Spirit Board Challenge Pack 5. Then, load up Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Collect your rewards in-game!

Switch Online subscription prices (US & UK)

Switch Online is required for you to be able to play many of the console's titles in multiplayer, although Fortnite Battle Royale is an exception. The likes of Smash, Mario Kart, Donkey Kong, and others do need a membership to engage in online play, though. Aside from that, occasional rewards are also included.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jFvOAP7lt2Q

For those who have never held a Switch Online subscription before, it can be bought for the following prices:

One month: $3.99 (£3.49)

(£3.49) Three months: $7.99 (£6.99)

(£6.99) Yearly subscription: $19.99 (£17.99)

(£17.99) Family plan: $34.99 (£31.49)

The family plan allows up to eight different Nintendo accounts to play online at the same time. The others are for just one account.

So, there you have it! That's everything you need to know in order to claim the Spirit Board Challenge Pack 5, and other packs when they're made available. For more news, and all things Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, follow us on Twitter @SSBUNews!