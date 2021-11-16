Former Smash pro ZeRo reveals “confession” was suicide note in YouTube return

Former Smash Bros pro Gonzalo ‘ZeRo’ Barrios has announced a return to content creation after uploading a new YouTube video addressing past allegations.

ZeRo is one of the most high-profile Smash players, boasting nearly 1 million subscribers on YouTube and a very successful esports career in which he won over 50 tournaments in a row.

During the summer of 2020, ZeRo was accused of sending vile messages to underage players and later confessed to these allegations. He has since stated that this confession was made under duress and was a “suicide note.”

“This document is nothing more than a suicide letter that I wrote during a tremendous mental breakdown. I had fully planned to take my life right after posting that document because I pretty much lost all faith in that scenario,” he revealed, citing how his closest friends had reacted to the allegations.

ZeRo reveals lawsuit amid sexual misconduct claims

According to Barrios, he intended to harm himself after giving up hope. He now views many of the allegations as a plot to “assassinate his character” and has since retained legal counsel.

A few months after posting the “confession,” ZeRo attempted to take his own life.

“I’m in the middle of a lawsuit with some of the involved parties in this case,” he said. However, it does have some complications, as there are many people involved and some people are completely anonymous.

To end the video, ZeRo said that he never received or sent explicit images with minors, touched anyone underage, or had intentions to groom individuals.

Going forward, however, he will not be addressing the allegations and will leave it to his legal team, but acknowledged he has made mistakes in the past.

ZeRo’s newest upload comes the same day as YouTuber Technicals released a documentary revealing the “truth” about what happened to him, seemingly debunking several of the allegations against the Smash star.

Regular content on ZeRo’s YouTube channel will be resuming on November 17.

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, or know anyone that is, and you would like to talk to someone, please reach out and call the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 (USA) or the Samaritans 116-123 (UK).