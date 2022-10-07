Former Smash Bros pro ZeRo wants to fight in YouTube boxing event

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected]

Retired Super Smash Bros pro Gonzalo ‘ZeRo’ Barrios is looking to get involved in the YouTube boxing scene now that he’s settled a bunch of legal issues.

During the time of Smash 4, ZeRo was an unstoppable force in the platform fighter world, winning over fifty consecutive tournaments in a row to cement himself as one of the game’s GOATs.

In the Summer of 2020, however, allegations of sexual misconduct befell the Smash scene, with many sharing disturbing stories involving players, commentators, and community figures – including ZeRo.

Barrios counterattacked, however, filing a lawsuit against former roommate Jacqueline ‘Jisu’ Choe, eventually leading to the deletion of a document containing the allegations.

Now, with the dust settled and ZeRo back to creating content on his YouTube channel, the Chilean is looking for new avenues to explore and believes he’s found one in boxing.

YouTube/ZeRo ZeRo underwent a major transformation from his Smash days.

Former Smash pro ZeRo wants to fight YouTubers

In a post on Twitter, the EVO winner revealed that he had been training in boxing and uploaded a photo of himself looking a lot like Punch Out’s Little Mac in a boxer stance.

“Been grinding the sport. Became my new favorite hobby,” he said. “I’d love at some point to do like a YouTuber boxing event.”

As it turns out, while the Smash icon really wants to fight, he also implied he’ll only do it when he’s good and ready.

“I’d love to get involved into the YouTube boxing scene and get on a fight at some point. In the meantime, I’ll just keep grinding,” he added.

Although we may not see ZeRo in a ring taking on the likes of Jake Paul just yet, given the popularity of YouTube boxing events, there won’t be any shortage of possible opponents for the Smash legend.