DreamHack gives Smash pros cash after “disrespectful” concert disrupts tournament

Smash players at DreamHack San Diego were awarded a bit of extra cash after a rock concert played next to the matches featuring the final 8 in the tournament.

Reaching top 8 in an event featuring some of the best players in the world is difficult enough, but to compete with a rock concert playing right next to you takes some stellar mental strength.

That’s exactly what happened at DreamHack San Diego when both Melee and Brawlhalla events were disrupted by a loud City of Sound concert that even left Smash star Masaya ‘aMSa’ Chikamoto fuming.

Article continues after ad

Luckily, the tournament organizer understood this was causing a big fuss and decided to award those in the final stretch of the event with an extra $250 each.

Smash Melee finals disrupted by rock concert at DreamHack

Shortly after the tournament, aMSa took to social media to share his thoughts on what had transpired.

“Dreamhack, an outrageous composition of live concerts with explosive sounds next to the Top 8 games of Smash Bros,” the Yoshi main said. “Mixed events please remember to respect all sides.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Jeffrey ‘Axe’ Williamson, who placed second, didn’t seem too pleased with the concert either, but noted it still “looked hype.”

Article continues after ad

In response to Brawlhalla caster Sparky saying the “ungodly” concert was “disrespectful,” DreamHack issued an apology and blamed a scheduling oversight.

“It does not represent how proud we are to be able to host these types of tournaments and be a part of the fighting game community,” DH commented. “It is definitely something we are learning from and taking with us for future events.”

Smash TO JeBailey told Dexerto that players were “understanding in the end and appreciative” of the compensation, adding this was something that wouldn’t happen again.

Article continues after ad

Considering all the drama the Smash community deals with, it’s good to see that this issue, albeit bizarre, was dealt with rather quickly.