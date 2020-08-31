Crash and Geno dominate new Smash Ultimate DLC fighter polls

Crash Bandicoot and Geno from Super Mario RPG have topped a couple of new Smash Ultimate polls as the most likely and most wanted DLC fighters.

The polls in question were conducted by YouTuber PapaGeno’s Forest Maze Discord, and each had over 2,000 votes. While they’re not the largest polls conducted by any means, they’re far from the smallest and do fit with results we’ve been seeing in the past.

For the most wanted category, Geno topped the list with 265 votes to his name, more than 100 ahead of the second-place Shantae who had 146.

Crash Bandicoot was the third most wanted fighter, picking up 124 votes. The next two candidates, Kingdom Hearts’ Sora and Steve from Minecraft earned 118 and 115 votes respectively.

Sora in particular is a very popular candidate, but his numbers have declined lately, potentially due to report from February that claimed Disney Japan prevented him from coming to Smash. It’s possible that fans may not be wanting to waste their vote on characters that have seemingly been ruled out.

Another noteworthy candidate is Rayman in seventh. Ubisoft has been vocal about wanting to see their mascot in Smash, so with more love coming his way, it’s looking likely even though the five remaining DLC fighters have already been decided.

Amusingly, Team Fortress 2’s Heavy, who topped the largest Smash Ultimate poll of all time for the most wanted fighter, finished tied for tenth with Phoenix Wright. Surely Heavy fans will have plenty of “objections” to where he finished in these results.

Results from our Discord + Affiliate Post-Min Min SSBU Vol. 2 DLC Ballot! Huge S/O to @DuckMeat13 for polling together all the data! Huge S/O to Slender for the graphics!



Link to Raw Data -https://t.co/eCCCJPE4zL



Credited Artists in next tweet -> pic.twitter.com/7KjbGVkVkF — FM Discord (@fm_discord) August 20, 2020

Moving onto likely characters, the second poll asked fans who they think will be coming in Fighters Pass Volume 2 and Rayman came third in the results with 168 votes. However, those numbers paled in comparison to the first and second spots.

Crash topped the list of likely candidates with a whopping 489 votes, just 11 shy of reaching the 500 vote milestone. Second, as you may have guessed, was Geno at 402.

It’s rumored that the new Crash Bandicoot game will be coming to Switch, so that could be the best sign yet that he’s coming in Fighters Pass Volume 2, but nothing is set in stone just yet.

We’ll have to wait and see especially as Nintendo is due for a Direct and possible fighter reveal soon.