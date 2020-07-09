Could Lara Croft be Smash Ultimate's next DLC fighter?

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate might have only just introduced Min Min, although a new Nintendo Switch leak appears to hint at another DLC fighter coming soon – and it might be Lara Croft from Tomb Raider.

The multiplayer title has one of the most comprehensive rosters in the history of fighting games, although its fanbase is always looking for the next big thing to happen, in the hope of more characters being made available to play with.

Advertisement

Well, in the not too distant future, they might just get their wish again.

According to an apparent leak on 4Chan, from an anonymous user, a Tomb Raider collection will soon be announced.

Advertisement

The graphic shared in the post has not yet been confirmed by developers or publishers, but it does show Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Steam, and most importantly Nintendo Switch as a potential destination for the games.

Read More: 4 first party Nintendo characters we want in Smash Ultimate

As seen in the post below, from Twitter, 'The Ultimate Experience' is the name mentioned in the 4Chan leak.

i know this “leak” is probably baloney but i am a gullible dumbass that chooses to believe it thank u very much pic.twitter.com/s2w0GbByNs — Rachael Foley’s Tiddies Chapter 3 (@HylianRaider) July 8, 2020

Based on what we know about Smash in the past, in-game promos aren't out of the question, and we've previously seen many fresh faces emerge from them as well. Square Enix also has a working relationship with Nintendo already, as seen with Cloud's inclusion in the title.

Advertisement

Read More: Twitch streamer smashes Dark Souls challenge with Guitar Hero controller

The likes of Joker, Terry, Hero, and Byleth have all been added to the fight to help promote their respective games or franchises, and Tomb Raider (should the leak prove to be accurate) may be the next on that list, joining a group of crossovers.

While this supposed leak doesn't confirm the arrival of Lara Croft in Smash, it does open up the possibility. That, for some players, will be nice food for thought as we grind through the next few months in-game waiting for teasers to arrive.