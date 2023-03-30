CEO 2023 will ban Steve from Smash Ultmate tournaments on one big condition

The drama involving Minecraft Steve being banned from Smash Ultimate took an expected turn after a potential ban was announced for CEO 2023, but there’s a catch.

Minecraft Steve has become one of the most controversial fighters in any Smash game thanks to the amount of tricks that character has at his disposal, not to mention the ability to get out of hit stun.

The fighter has been successfully piloted by 16-year-old Japanese Smash prodigy Zeta acola, who emerged victorious at Smash Ultimate Summit 6 beating MkLeo, Tweek, and others to take the crown.

As such, many tournaments have banned the controversial Minecraft fighter, and CEO 2023 could be the next to do so if someone can win with him at DreamHack San Diego.

Steve’s Smash fate will be determined at DreamHack San Diego

In a post on Twitter, tournament organizer Alex Jebailey revealed that he will be using DreamHack as a “test study” to determine if Steve will be banned.

“If Steve wins the Ultimate tournament I’ll be left with no choice but to highly to most likely, unequivocally consider banning Steve from offline tournaments,” he explained. “He’s a menace!”

Speaking with Dexerto, the TO confirmed that this wasn’t an early April Fool’s joke and will consider a Steve ban for just CEO this year.

“The fun will be seeing a top steve player switching characters if they make top 8 or something,” he said, adding that this will also get more people to talk about the event.

Interestingly, so far, no top Steve player has entered just yet, but this could be a prime time for a non-Steve to pick up the character. In any case, we could be seeing some huge ramifications based on the results of DreamHack.

CEO 2023 is scheduled to start on June 23 and run until June 25 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Will Steve be allowed? We’ll soon find out.